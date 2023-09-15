Home » Hosts Italy and Poland in the final of the men’s European Championship
Hosts Italy and Poland in the final of the men’s European Championship

Italy and Poland are contesting the final of the men’s European Volleyball Championship. In the semi-finals in Rome on Thursday, the Eastern Europeans first beat Slovenia 3-1 before the hosts followed suit with a 3-0 win against France.

Poland was European champion in 2009, Italy has won the title seven times, most recently in 2021. The final will also take place in Italy’s capital on Saturday (9 p.m.). The European Championships took place in Italy, North Macedonia, Israel and Bulgaria. The playoffs are scheduled for Rome.

