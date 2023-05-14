Hot comments every day!Chasing Dreams: Those who say the dynasty is over don’t know what dynasty is, O’Neill never said it– Dizu.com

Hot comments every day!Chasing Dreams: Those who say that the dynasty is over don’t understand what a dynasty is, O’Neill never said it

Source: Live Bar 2023-05-14 10:06:18

(Related data map)

Live broadcast, May 14 News Today, Warriors player Chasing Dream-Green updated the podcast program.

Talking about the outside world saying that the dynasty is over, Dream Chaser said: “The one who said the Warriors dynasty is over is the same group of people who said the dynasty was over after KD left in 2019. Four years later, they are still saying that the dynasty is over. They always Wrong, it’s not over yet. They’re the same guy who said I’m ‘not in the NBA’ and the guy who said we’re the ‘jump shooting team’.”

“The guy who said that, he was never part of the dynasty. You never heard O’Neal, my favorite player growing up, say, ‘Oh, the Warriors dynasty is over.’ You know why? Because the Sharks know what a dynasty is.” Like that, he can understand. But those who say ‘end’ can’t understand, because they have never started a dynasty.” Chasing Dream continued.

Key words: