Hot hockey Thursday: Police officers from the headquarters against organized crime arrived at the union

The server lidovky.cz informed about it, according to which the police were also at the headquarters of BPA sport marketing, which has been the exclusive marketing partner of the hockey association for the past 15 years and is located in the same building on Harfa in Prague as the association, only on a different floor.

“The police came here in the afternoon and wanted some explanation,” declared BPA director Jana Obermajerová for lidovky.cz, adding that she herself did not find out what the detectives demanded. It should allegedly be documents related to the union’s partnership with BPA, which ends last june

The Sport.cz editorial office is investigating the hockey union’s reaction, it has been promised.

Czech Hockey President Alois Hadamczik already criticized the contract between the Pro-Hockey association’s subsidiary and BPA in December. BPA bought the marketing rights, but in the long term, their performance decreased and the company received significant discounts. According to Hadamczik, the hockey association thus lost 216 million.

“You have a performance contract for 90 million and suddenly there is a contract for a reduction of 19 million on May 31, 2022. We as a union have always agreed,” said Hadamczik.

Obermajerova resolutely refused. “A month before the start of the 2008/2009 national team season, we were asked for help with securing finances for the upcoming season. The cooperation lasts for the 15th season, during this time we have stabilized the portfolio of long-term partners and secured more than one billion crowns. For Czech ice hockey, it was a most advantageous and beneficial cooperation. The constantly increasing demands of the new management of the union on the price do not correspond to the scope and value of the transferred rights and service for partners,” she said in December, when explaining the end of the BPA’s cooperation with the hockey union.

Hadamczik has long criticized his predecessor at the head of the union, Tomáš Král, whom he replaced last summer. “This company had no rules, no control mechanisms, and it was run by individuals who did whatever they wanted. There were no tenders that would lead to better economy,” said Hadamczik.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

