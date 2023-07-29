Hot pepper, present in the diet of many populations, has numerous beneficial properties for health, so much so that it is considered a true elixir of well-being.

Hot pepper, all the health benefits

Here are all the benefits of adding a little chilli pepper to our recipes.

1. Sore throat

Sore throat is one of the most common ailments and in its initial stages it can be soothed by relying on hot pepper. To defeat it, gargles based on a mouthwash obtained from chilli pepper are effective: just grate a ginger root, boil it with a pinch of chilli powder in 550 ml of water for ten minutes, let it cool and sip it for immediate relief .

2. Painkiller

Chili pepper blocks pain and that’s why it’s great for sportsmen. It seems the usual popular rumor but instead capsaicin, the ingredient responsible for the spicy effect, is the only known compound capable of blocking the emission of substance P, which signals pain to the brain. Capsaicin would stimulate a receptor responsible for the sensations of heat and pain, mitigating its sensitivity and thus acting as an anesthetic.

3. Cardiovascular disease and diabetes

A new study by Indian researchers at the University of Tasmania, School of Human Life Sciences documented the antihypertensive effects of chili peppers calling it a potent agent in the preventive care of heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases. The two fundamental and well-known active ingredients of chili peppers, capsaicin and didrocapsaicin reduce blood sugar and insulin levels. Likewise, they work by reducing the fatty deposits on the walls of the arteries, preventing the formation of blood clots without the undesirable effects that some traditional medicines can have.

4. Hair loss

The stimulating power of capsicum has a beneficial action on the scalp and is capable of inducing local vasodilation at the site of application, evidenced by the slight burning sensation and redness of the affected area.

5. Cancer

Recent analyzes have shown that capsaicin, the alkaloid contained in chili peppers, has a strong antitumor action. Capsaicin belongs to a family of molecules capable of causing the death of cancer cells without damaging the surrounding healthy ones.

6. Acne

Diet is one of the key factors when it comes to fighting acne. Chili pepper promotes an effective antibacterial action thanks to its high concentration of vitamin C and antioxidants, keeping the skin healthy and eliminating impurities.

7. Distortions

To overcome a traumatic event of the joint due to a sudden or forced movement, chilli pepper is a real anti-inflammatory thanks to the usual capsaicin. To alleviate suffering, you can break up a chilli pepper and put it in hot water for a handful of seconds to then make a poultice to apply on the painful part.

8. Digestion

Nothing more wrong to believe that eating hot pepper leads to heartburn: on the contrary, it stimulates blood circulation and the functionality of the digestive system. The spicy substances contained in the pods promote the secretion of important enzymes useful for digestion and promote the activity of the stomach and intestines, increasing the production of saliva by up to 10 volye.

9. Depression

Nutrition has a direct influence on mood disorders, so much so that especially in Asia red chillies are recommended to combat depression. For Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, chilli pepper is an excellent remedy for overcoming minor depressive problems thanks to its regenerating action on the blood.

Photo by Viktor Forgacs / K8 / Elle Hughes

