Original Title: Hot Pot Banquet!Zeng Fanbo’s 5 big hats set a new high and one person blocked the Shandong team’s big foreign aid

On March 3, Beijing time, the third stage of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to be fiercely fought. Among them, the Beijing Shougang team easily defeated the Shandong Hi-Speed ​​team 119-83. Zeng Fanbo came off the bench for 18 minutes. Although he only scored 7 points and 4 rebounds, he showed excellent defensive skills, sent a career-high 5 blocks, and locked up the Shandong team’s big foreign aid Gyllenwater.

After the national team experience on the international match day, the teenager Zeng Fanbo did not start in the away game against the Shandong team. After all, after leaving the national team, the left-hander first went to Xinjiang, and then went to Shandong with the team. The continuous travel still made him a little tired.

With 4 minutes left in the first quarter, Zeng Fanbo came off the bench. During this period of time, he only missed a three-pointer, but on the defensive end, his basket protection was very eye-catching. First, the small foreign aid Landsberg dribbled the ball for a layup in a counterattack, and Zeng Fanbo saw the timing and successfully blocked the shot. After facing Jiao Hailong, Zeng Fanbo was not deceived by the opponent’s fake action, and he sent the big hat again.

Zeng Fanbo is young and full of impact, but he is a “rookie” after all. In addition, veterans like Zhai Xiaochuan and Fang Shuo feel good, and there are foreign aids Leaf and Gibson in the team, so Zeng Fanbo does not have many shooting opportunities on the offensive end.

Once he hit a 3-pointer from the bottom line on the offensive end, Zeng Fanbo was obviously eager to attack and stepped on the line and went out of bounds. Since then, Zeng Fanbo actively competed for rebounds when attacking. He easily picked off the rebound above the defensive player’s head, and then hit the rebound, ending his personal scoring shortage.

In the entire first half, Zeng Fanbo only played 9 minutes. Although he only scored 2 points on the scoring end, his strategic significance to the Beijing team is very important. Since the Beijing team’s “Twin Towers” Fan Ziming and Li Muhao had two fouls early in the first quarter, Xiao Zeng’s height and his ability to protect the basket became the key. Facts have proved that Zeng Fanbo’s defense in the first two quarters was very strong, and he completed the defensive task excellently, with the second highest number of rebounds in the team.

In the third quarter, an unexpected scene appeared. Tao Hanlin, who hadn’t played in the previous two quarters, appeared, and at the same time, the Shandong team also sent a big foreign aid Gyllenwater. In this case, the Beijing team replaced Zeng Fanbo, and Xiao Zeng’s main task was to fight Gyllenwater.

In terms of strength alone, Zeng Fanbo is definitely at a disadvantage, but Xiao Zeng interferes continuously through his flexible steps and excellent wingspan. Since he couldn’t find a shooting opportunity inside, Gyllenwater could only run to the three-point line and shoot a long three-pointer. In an inside singles with the ball, Gyllenwater’s shot was blocked by Zeng Fanbo standing up. This “stop cap” is Zeng Fanbo’s third personal block in this game, which also tied his career block record.

With less than 5 minutes left before the end of the game, Zeng Fanbo appeared again. Facing Liu Guancen’s dribbling layup, Zeng Fanbo successfully blocked it. This was his fourth blocked shot, setting a new career high. After that, he also hit his first three-pointer from the bottom line, and his final personal data was fixed at 7 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocks, which can be described as excellent offensive and defensive.

(beard)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: