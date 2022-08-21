Original title: Hotly discussed Dorado red card: Violence against referee at least 6 months suspension + fine of 100,000

Li Xuan: Violent behaviors by competition officials (elbow, boxing, kicking, etc.) shall be suspended for at least 6 months or prohibited from entering the bench or the stadium (hall), and a fine of at least 100,000 yuan shall be imposed.

The most terrible thing is that it is now the crackdown stage, and the Chinese Football Association has just announced the new system.

Miao Yuan: After watching the whole process, Dorado was behind Ma Ning when he attacked. He may have objected to the fact that the Henan team player fell to the ground without a penalty, so he chased up and knocked down Ma Ning. Dorado’s emotional management was also so poor that his actions may have violated the violence of misconduct against game officials.

The clear penalty for this article is at least 6 months + 100,000 RMB.

Feng Zhen: Anyway, I don’t think Dorado hit Maning on purpose. I think he instantly decided to bypass Maning to meet him, so he hit him.

Zhu Yi: According to the “Disciplinary Guidelines”, anyone who commits violent acts against a referee should be suspended for at least 6 months, and now is the period of tough competition…

