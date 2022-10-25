Home Sports Hotly debated Shenhua counts a penalty: a foul on physical contact is Chinese football_Guangzhou_Wuhan_Match
Original title: Hotly debated Shenhua countdown won a penalty: a foul on physical contact, this is Chinese football

Sohu Sports News, on October 25th, Beijing time, Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League drew 1-1 with Guangzhou City. In the final stage of the game, Shenhua won a penalty kick. The penalty kick caused controversy after the game.

Ma Dexing: Shenhua vs Guangzhou City, what does the referee mean in this match? The last one was a penalty? It hurts to pull the egg! It should be stipulated in the future: as long as physical contact is a foul! Must be judged like this, Chinese football.

Fu Yayu: Frankly speaking, the referee Huang Yi should blow the final whistle at the 97th minute of the game today, and that’s it. Guangzhou City almost did things that Taishan, Guoan, Zhejiang, Meizhou, and Henan could not do, just a few seconds away, which is a pity. But after Li Weifeng took the lead, with the gradual clarity of the shareholding reform, Guangzhou City broke out with its due combat power, and it should be a high probability to be relegated.

Li Xuan: Guangzhou City played really well. It’s a pity that they didn’t win these three points, but they are only five points away from Wuhan Yangtze River. Guangzhou City still has two games against Hebei, so the six points shouldn’t be a problem. There is also a direct confrontation with Wuhan Yangtze River and Guangzhou teams, or that sentence, Wuhan Yangtze River is likely to be pulled into the water! Moreover, I feel that the Wuhan team is not eager to survive.

Bull’s-eye watching: 103 minutes, penalty kicks, a bit interesting! Shenhua leveled Guangzhou City!

Feng Zhen: This penalty made City a little uncomfortable. Originally, the points surpassed Guangzhou and almost came close to Wuhan. It is still 5 points away from Wuhan. But I think the possibility of city relegation is very high. Return to Sohu, see more


