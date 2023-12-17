Hou Shuo’s “14th Winter” men’s double sled event won gold, and the Inner Mongolia delegation won the fourth gold-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Hou Shuo and Jubayi Saikeyi Win Gold in Men’s Double Sled Event at “14th Winter” Competition

In an exhilarating showdown at the Yanqing National Snowmobile and Sled Center in Beijing, athletes from the Inner Mongolia delegation have once again made their mark at the “Fourteenth Winter” sled event. On December 16, Hou Shuo, representing the Inner Mongolia district, and Jubayi Saikeyi from Shaanxi Province, clinched the gold medal in the men’s synchronized event, marking the fourth gold for the Inner Mongolia delegation.

The competition, featuring athletes from Beijing, Hunan, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Shandong, and other regions, witnessed fierce battles in five different events: men’s single, women’s single, men’s double, women’s double, and team relay. However, it was the men’s doubles event that stole the spotlight as Hou Shuo and Jubayi Saikeyi displayed outstanding coordination, securing the top spot with a time of 2:01.173.

The victory solidifies the strong partnership between Hou Shuo and Jubayi Saikeyi, who have previously reigned supreme in the 2022-2023 National Bobsled Championship, clinching the men’s doubles title and the team relay championship. Their stellar performance has further cemented their status as a formidable duo in the sled events.

Looking ahead, Hou Shuo, along with Jubayi Saikeyi, Liu Shaonan from Shaanxi Province, and Zhou Liangziting from Beijing, will join forces in the team relay event, aiming to continue their winning streak. Additionally, Hu Huilan, a jointly trained athlete from Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi Province, is set to compete in the women’s single event, adding to the excitement surrounding the Inner Mongolia delegation’s participation in the “Fourteenth Winter” competition.

The achievement of Hou Shuo and Jubayi Saikeyi reflects the exceptional talent and dedication of athletes from the Inner Mongolia delegation, further reinforcing their position as formidable contenders in the sled events. As the competition continues to unfold, all eyes are on the dynamic lineup of athletes representing the Inner Mongolia district, as they strive for further triumphs in the remaining events.

The article was edited by Sun Lirong and sourced from the Inner Mongolia News Network-“Inner Mongolia Daily”.

Share this: Facebook

X

