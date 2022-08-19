Original title: The house leaks every night rain!Liverpool’s life and death battle 10 people are absent, Manchester United is expected to come back to life

2 consecutive defeats and 2 consecutive draws, I am afraid no one would have thought that this situation would be the first round of the “Double Red Club” of the Premier League’s new season. For this upcoming third round of focus duel, it can be said that it is a well-deserved comparison. Manchester United are fighting for their first win of the season, and Liverpool are also facing a severe shortage of personnel. In the third round against Manchester United, 9 people were on the injured list, and the signing of Nunes was suspended with a red card, which is undoubtedly worse for Liverpool. At the same time this will be the best chance for Manchester United to win, otherwise it may fall into the abyss.

It is unacceptable for Liverpool to have two consecutive draws at the beginning. If the influence of injury factors is considered, it would be a blessing not to lose. After all, there are core players absent from the front, center and back three fronts. Jota was sidelined due to a hamstring injury in the pre-season, Thiago was sidelined for at least 6 weeks in the first round of the Premier League with a serious injury, and Chamberlain’s return is far from expected. In addition, the young player Jones was also seriously injured in the Community Shield Cup, and the fastest return time will not be until September.

The position of the back line is also full of wounded soldiers. The central defender Kotner was injured in the warm-up match. Although the situation is not too serious, he must learn from it throughout August. Similar to that is the central defender Matip, and he was unfortunately injured in the team training. It is reported that it will take two weeks to play, which means that he will definitely miss the “double red meeting” with Manchester United. Injury problems are inevitable, and Liverpool’s bad news is far more than that. As the so-called “house leak happens overnight rain”, the new aid Nunes is still rubbing salt on the wound.

In the last round of the match against Crystal Palace, the young and energetic Nunes was provoked by the opponent’s small moves, knocked down the opponent in a retaliatory action, received a red card and was sent off, and as a result, he will be automatically suspended for 3 games. Player injuries and suspension, Liverpool will miss up to 10 people and will not be able to attend the “double red club” against Manchester United. It will be a great loss for the strength of the team’s lineup, but fortunately, there is also good news for Liverpool.

It is Firmino, who missed the match against Crystal Palace, and is expected to make a comeback in this game. This will be a great supplement to Liverpool’s lack of major players. After all, there is really a shortage of available people in Liverpool, and there are very few people who can be named and have considerable strength. For example, in the position of central defender, only Van Dijk is healthy and stable enough to start, and his partner is Phillips, who may leave the team at any time.

Although the other central defender Gomez has returned from injury, his competitive state has obviously not entered the game level, and his performance against Crystal Palace was very average. Will it be included in the starting lineup? It also depends on the on-the-spot decision of the coach Klopp. After all, how good or bad his competitive state is will directly determine the control of the situation on the field, which will also be the main factor for him to start. Compared with the back line, the midfield position may give Klopp more headaches. After all, apart from Fabinho, the “new and old” combination of Milner and Elliott was excluded in the last round. Both have extremely obvious shortcomings. The team is full of holes in the midfield position. If Henderson can start, it may effectively relieve the team’s pressure on the defensive end of the midfield.

In contrast, the striker can reassure Klopp a little, provided that Firmino can play. At that time, Salah and Dias will be reached, and this striker combination is still very threatening. Dias performed very well in the last round, but unfortunately he could not ride the Savior alone, and Salah still needs to get back to his form in the game. Will he use Manchester United to "sacrific the flag"? It will undoubtedly be Salah's best chance to prove himself. In addition, only teenager Carvalho is available on the front line, but also because the state is not guaranteed, coach Klopp has to think twice.





