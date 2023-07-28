Houston Astros Acquire Closer Kendall Graveman in Trade with Chicago White Sox

The Houston Astros have made their first acquisition within the trade deadline by acquiring closer Kendall Graveman from the Chicago White Sox. This move addresses the team’s need for a full-time closer and comes at a relatively affordable price, as they only had to send catcher Korey Lee in return.

Graveman has had a solid season, maintaining a 3-4 record with a 3.48 ERA and recording 8 saves in 44 innings pitched during the 2023 season. On the other hand, Lee, a promising prospect and catcher, hopes to make his debut later in the season.

Currently, the Houston Astros find themselves two games behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West. With their focus on pitching in recent trades, including the acquisitions of Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Astros are looking to strengthen their roster in order to make a push for the top spot.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, there are high expectations for more changes and moves across the league. The last day for trades is set for Tuesday, August 1.

In other news, the Miami Marlins are reportedly seeking the services of Gleyber Torres or Tim Anderson, which could add another exciting dimension to the trade deadline frenzy.

