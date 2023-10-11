Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins Face Off in Game 4 of AL Division Series

Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will celebrate Game 4 of the Division Series from the American League on Wednesday, October 11. The game will be hosted at Target Field, which will be the final match of the series held at the stadium.

In this series, the first team to win three games will advance to the Championship Series. The Houston Astros, the current World Series champions, have already secured two wins. They emerged victorious in Game 1, held in Houston, and Game 3 in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon. On the other hand, the Twins managed to win Game 2 thanks to the outstanding performances of Pablo Lopez and Carlos Correa.

In Game 3, the Astros took advantage by comfortably winning with a score of 9-1. Christian Javier once again delivered an exceptional performance, allowing only one hit in five innings. The Astros’ offense also excelled, with 14 hits, including four home runs.

Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth home run of the series, while Alex Bregman also contributed with a homer. However, the standout player of the game was Jose Abreu, who drove in five runs with a pair of home runs. With this remarkable performance, Abreu became the oldest player to achieve a multi-homer and five RBIs in a postseason game.

As both teams prepare for Game 4, there have been some lineup changes. Rocco Baldelli, the Twins’ manager, had to replace Alex Kirilloff due to an injury. Byron Buxton took Kirilloff’s place as the first baseman. On the other hand, Dusty Baker, the Astros’ manager, returned to his initial lineup plan with Michael Brantley in left field, Yordan Alvarez as the designated hitter, and Chas McCormick in center field.

Below are the lineups for Game 4 of the Division Series for both teams:

Minnesota Twins Lineup for Game 4 of Division Series:

– Edouard Julien (DH)

– Jorge Polanco (2B)

– Royce Lewis (3B)

– Max Kepler (RF)

– Carlos Correa (SS)

– Ryan Jeffers (C)

– Willi Castro (LF)

– Donovan Solano (1B)

– Michael Taylor (CF)

– Joe Ryan (P)

Houston Astros Lineup for Game 4 of Division Series:

– José Altuve (2B)

– Alex Bregman (3B)

– Yordan Alvarez (DH)

– Kyle Tucker (RF)

– José Abreu (1B)

– Michael Brantley (LF)

– Chas McCormick (CF)

– Jeremy Peña (SS)

– Martin Maldonado (C)

– José Urquidy (P)

With both teams prepared for the crucial Game 4, the outcome of this matchup will determine who advances to the Championship Series. Stay tuned for the MLB scores and updates.

