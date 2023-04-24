Home » Houston Astros are back, Pete Alonso will lead MLB in HR & more overreactions! | Flippin’ Bats
Houston Astros are back, Pete Alonso will lead MLB in HR & more overreactions! | Flippin’ Bats

Houston Astros are back, Pete Alonso will lead MLB in HR & more overreactions! | Flippin’ Bats

It’s another installment of ‘Overreaction Monday’ where Alex Curry gives Ben Verlander some hot takes and Ben decides whether they are an overreaction or not! This week some statements are that the Houston Astros are all the way back, New York Mets Pete Alonso will lead MLB in home runs, the Tampa Bay Rays will homer in 162 games this season, two teams from the NL Central will make the playoffs and MORE!

2 MINUTES AGO・Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander・15:02

