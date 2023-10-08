Houston Astros Defeat Minnesota Twins in Series Divisional at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros Defeat Minnesota Twins in Divisional Series Opener

The Houston Astros emerged victorious in the Divisional Series matchup against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. The current World Series champions kicked off their postseason journey on Saturday, October 7 and secured a 6-4 win, thanks to outstanding performances by Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and Justin Verlander.

Right from the start, the Astros took advantage of their powerful hitting, particularly with home runs. Altuve wasted no time and hit a swinging home run on the first pitch from Twins’ starter Bailey Ober. This set the tone for the game, and Houston maintained their lead throughout. Altuve’s home run marked his 50th RBI in the postseason.

In the third inning, Yordan Alvarez also launched a home run with a runner on base, extending the Astros’ lead to three. Houston scored two more runs in the fifth inning, with contributions from Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick.

Pitcher Justin Verlander, who holds the record for opening a postseason game for the 13th time in his career, delivered an outstanding performance. The 40-year-old right-hander went six innings, allowing no runs, just four hits, and striking out six. Verlander’s postseason innings pitched now total 213.2, placing him third on the all-time list.

The Astros held a commanding 5-0 lead going into the seventh inning, but the Twins fought back with home runs from Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis, narrowing the score to 5-4. However, Yordan Alvarez once again showcased his power-hitting abilities, hitting a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and solidifying the Astros’ victory.

With this win, Alvarez now has eight home runs in playoffs, placing him fifth in Houston’s history alongside Yuli Gurriel, Kyle Tucker, and Carlos Beltran.

Relief pitcher Ryan Pressly closed the game, earning his 12th career save in October, with a perfect record of 12 opportunities.

The Divisional Series is a best-of-five matchup, meaning the first team to win three games will advance to the Championship Series. The Astros will face the winner between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday, October 8 at Minute Maid Park at 7 PM.

Stay tuned for more MLB scores and updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

