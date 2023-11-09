Houston Astros Face Uncertain Future as 16 Players Enter Free Agency

The Houston Astros will face significant changes for the 2024 season as 16 players will not be returning to the team. This news comes as several teams in Major League Baseball are restructuring their Minor League farms in order to develop future talent.

According to MiLB-Transactions, the list of departing players includes 11 pitchers, two catchers, and three infielders. Nine of the departing players are Latin baseball players, with Venezuelan player Geraldo Perdomo being one of the notable names on the list.

Other players leaving the Astros include Gerardo Bojorquez, Ronny Garcia, Heribert Garcia, Angel Macuare, Juan Pablo López, Diosmerky Taveras, Luis Aviles Jr., and Enoli Paredes. Each player’s statistics from the previous season are highlighted, demonstrating their contributions to the team.

While it is a challenging time for these players, they still have the opportunity to excel with other teams as they enter Free Agency. The uncertain future of the Astros and the upcoming Free Agency period will determine where these players will continue their careers.

