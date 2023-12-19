Houston Astros recorded a loss of 73 MILLION, report indicated

The Houston Astros have had a fairly quiet offseason with few player movements, and it seems that their budget constraints are a major factor. According to reporter Michael Schwab, the Astros are facing a significant loss of $73 million per year in broadcast rights after leaving ATT SW Sportsnet in November. This loss is a crucial factor in determining the team’s budget for signing players.

In a move to potentially offset some of these losses, the Astros and the Houston Rockets acquired AT&T SportsNet Southwest at the end of September and relaunched it as Space City Home Network. According to Schwab, the new network must generate profits of over $110 million, with operating expenses reduced to around $90 million. The majority of these profits will reportedly go to the Astros, as detailed by the Houston breaking latest news.

The substantial loss in broadcast rights revenue appears to be a key reason why owner Jim Crane is reluctant to exceed the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. The long-term impact of these financial decisions on the team remains to be seen, and the team’s offseason moves and how they address their weaknesses will be telling for the future of the Astros.

