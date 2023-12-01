Houston Astros REINFORCED with talented Venezuelan RELIEF

The Houston Astros have officially signed Venezuelan pitcher Luis Contreras in a strategic move to address the team’s pitching depth issues. The 27-year-old right-handed reliever has yet to make his Major League debut, but has a promising track record in the Minor Leagues, with nearly 100 games and over 170 innings pitched. While his numbers in Triple A may not be stellar, the Astros are hopeful that with the right coaching and development, Contreras can become a valuable asset in the bullpen. With experience playing in the Venezuelan League, Contreras has shown potential, despite struggles with control. The Astros are committed to working with Contreras to refine his skills and help him reach his full potential. This signing reflects the team’s dedication to strengthening their pitching roster for future success.

