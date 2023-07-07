Houston Astros Second Baseman José Altuve Placed on 10-Day Disabled List with Left Oblique Strain

Astros’ Star Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day Disabled List

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros received a blow on Thursday as their star second baseman, José Altuve, was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left oblique strain. Altuve has been sidelined for the past two games after sustaining the injury during batting practice before Tuesday’s game.

Houston general manager Dana Brown stated on Wednesday that while the team did not consider the injury to be serious, they did not expect Altuve to return before the All-Star break. The move has been made retroactive to Tuesday, providing some hope for a swift recovery.

This isn’t the first time Altuve has experienced an oblique strain. Earlier in June, the Venezuelan slugger missed four games due to a strained right oblique. Furthermore, Altuve had a rocky start to the season, having been sidelined until May 19 after breaking his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic.

Despite these setbacks, Altuve has managed to make an impact on the field. The eight-time All-Star has displayed his prowess at the plate, currently boasting a .264 batting average along with six home runs and 18 RBIs for the season.

In response to Altuve’s absence, the Astros called up infielder David Hensley from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the void in the roster. Joining Hensley is right-hander Ronel Blanco, who was called up after lefty Parker Mushinski was optioned to Sugar Land on Wednesday.

The Houston Astros will now have to navigate the upcoming games without one of their key players. However, fans and the team are hopeful for Altuve’s swift recovery and return to the lineup.