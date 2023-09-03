Houston Astros Second Baseman José Altuve Sidelined Again with Leg Injury

Astros’ José Altuve Sidelined Again After Foul Ball Hits Leg

Houston Astros’ second baseman, José Altuve, who has already missed 60 games this season due to injury, was pulled from the series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday after just one inning of action. The 31-year-old Venezuelan player was hit on the left leg by a foul ball, aggravating an existing injury.

Altuve’s absence opened the opportunity for Honduran infielder Maurició Dubón to start in his place during Saturday’s game. Astros’ manager Dusty Baker mentioned that Altuve’s condition will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

After the game on Friday, Altuve revealed that he had hit his calf three times in the past week, clearly indicating the vulnerability of his leg. “He’s sore,” Baker stated. “She has bruises all over her leg.”

Curiously, the question arises as to why Altuve does not wear protective gear on his calf. In response, Baker explained, “Everyone wonders why he doesn’t wear a protector on his calf, but if you’ve never used one, you’ll feel strange wearing it.”

Baker also disclosed that Altuve participated in pregame workouts on a limited basis, but did not clarify whether he would be available for pinch-hitting duties. Altuve’s absence serves as a setback for the Astros as they continue to navigate the season with key players battling injuries.

The team and fans hope for a speedy recovery for José Altuve, who has proven to be an influential player for the Astros.

