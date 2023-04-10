A few minutes after the end of the last game of the season (victory against Washington) the NBA insiders reported the Houston Rockets’ intention not to extend, for a fourth season, the contract of coach Stephen Silas, who is leaving the Texan franchise after three seasons .

Silas won just 59 games as coach of the Rockets, who were engaged in a difficult rebuilding process. For his succession, the first names that circulate are those of Ime Udoka, Kenny Atkinson, Frank Vogel and, in case he were to leave the Raptors, Nick Nurse.