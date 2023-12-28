Houston GM REVEALED PLANS with Jose Altuve

Houston Astros General Manager Discusses Plans for Jose Altuve in 2024

Jose Altuve has been a hot topic of conversation during the 2023/2024 Offseason for the Houston Astros. The Venezuelan second baseman had another exceptional season in 2023, despite a few setbacks due to injuries.

In 90 games, Altuve boasted an impressive offensive line of .311/.393/.522 (AVG/OBP/SLG), with 112 hits, including 21 doubles, two triples, and 17 extra-base hits. He also contributed 51 RBIs, scored 76 runs, and stole 14 bases in 16 attempts.

With only one year left on his contract, there is speculation about whether 2024 could be Altuve’s last season with the Astros. However, Astros General Manager Dana Brown expressed the desire to offer Altuve an extension, hoping for him to retire with the AL West Division team.

During an appearance on the official Astros podcast, Astroline, Brown elaborated on the team’s plans for Altuve in 2024. He mentioned the intention to reduce Altuve’s responsibility in the defense by giving him more opportunities as a designated hitter. This aligns with their decision to have Yordan Alvarez as the starting first baseman and to give Chas McCormick more chances in left field.

Altuve has only played 37 games as a designated hitter in the MLB, which accounts for 2.2% of his total games. However, it is likely that this number will increase in the upcoming season. The Astros are making strategic decisions to optimize their lineup for 2024.

