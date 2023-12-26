Home » Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
The Caguas Creoles have made significant changes to their roster by adding five new players, including the Cuban talent Pedro Leon. Led by Yadier Molina, the team is currently in third place in the standings, with their sights set on winning the championship. Pedro Leon, who previously played for the Houston Astros in Triple A, brings power and versatility to the team. General Manager Jesús Feliciano expressed his excitement about Leon’s addition, emphasizing his strength and versatility on the field. The Cuban player’s inclusion is expected to bring numerous benefits to the team, including the ability to change the game with one at-bat and versatility in defense and base running. With these new additions, the Caguas Creoles are gearing up for a successful season.

