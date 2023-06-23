Home » Houston, Splitter joins Udoka’s staff
Houston, Splitter joins Udoka’s staff

Graft in sight in the new Houston Rockets coaching staff led by Ime Udoka: according to The Athletic, the signing of Tiago Splitter, former NBA and from 2019 to 2023 on the Brooklyn Nets staff (also with Udoka himself) is close.

