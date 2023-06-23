Houston, Splitter joins Udoka’s staff

Graft in sight in the new Houston Rockets coaching staff led by Ime Udoka: according to The Athletic, the signing of Tiago Splitter, former NBA and from 2019 to 2023 on the Brooklyn Nets staff (also with Udoka himself) is close.

The Houston Rockets are close to hiring Tiago Splitter as an assistant under Ime Udoka, sources tell @TheAthletic. Splitter previously worked with Udoka in Brooklyn. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) June 23, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

