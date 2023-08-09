how a saber duel between a Ukrainian and a Russian changed the face of the Olympic world

Ukrainian Olga Kharlan, who refuses to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova, hands her her sword to perform a “check”, during the world championship match in Milan (Italy), July 27, 2023. TADASHI MIYAMOTO/ AFLO VIA REUTERS CONNECT

War is not the prerogative of heavily armed troopers haunting devastated battlefields. It can also take the form of a duel between two young blonde women dressed all in white in an enclosure with a more polished atmosphere. An opposition that turns into a diplomatic incident when the Ukrainian winner refuses to shake the hand extended by her Russian opponent. Thus, Thursday, July 27, three hundred and sixty-four days before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris, geopolitics came into a head-on collision with Olympism at the Palais des Congrès in Milan (Italy) converted into an armory , on the occasion of the world fencing championships.

In the running, that morning, in the first round of the individual saber event: Olga Kharlan, 32, and Anna Smirnova, 23. The two shooters are not just one-day opponents. Respectively Ukrainian and Russian, they are above all sworn enemies. This face-to-face is the result of an improbable draw coupled with a last-minute shift in Ukrainian politics. The day before, Vadym Guttsait, the Ukrainian sports minister, modified a decree which until then prohibited athletes from his country from competing against Russians and Belarusians in sports, whether or not they were competing under a neutral banner. The new text authorizes Ukrainians, starting with Olga Kharlan, to defend their chances on all sports grounds, and therefore to participate in the selection process for the Paris 2024 Games.

When Olga Kharlan walked the Milanese track on the morning of July 27, she was the first athlete from her country, of any gender, to benefit from the opening granted by Mr. Guttsait, who is also the President of the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee and a former gold medalist saber under the colors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. Since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, tennis has certainly seen confrontations between players from belligerent countries, but, in this discipline, the athletes evolve on an individual basis, independently of any official delegation.

From sports venues to theaters of war

Sabers in the light, strapped in their under-breastplates and immaculate white safety vests, the sabers set foot on the pale red arena flooded with artificial light. The grid of Olga Kharlan’s mask is in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine. In the back of Anna Smirnova’s jacket, only three letters: AIN, for “neutral individual athlete”. With the exception of about twenty members of the Ukrainian delegation who encourage Kharlan with cries of “Slava Ukraini” (“Glory to Ukraine”), the public, like the Olympic movement, is holding its breath.

