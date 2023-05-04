How Alessandra Keller became world number 1

When the bikers really launch their season in Chur on Sunday, Alessandra Keller from Nidwalden is the big hunted. She has already had to cope with a lot in her career, most recently a doping case in her own team. She interrupted her ETH studies.

Alessandra Keller, a fighter who has learned to stay calm when things don’t go according to plan. Ennio Leanza / Keystone

If you want to appreciate what it means to Alessandra Keller to be the best mountain biker in the world at the age of 27, the best thing to do is study her career. Because there were quite a few obstacles that the woman from Nidwalden had to overcome in her ascent. More than once she was signed to a team that faced an uncertain future financially because the main sponsor had dropped out. And on more than one occasion, an injury got in her way at the worst possible moment.