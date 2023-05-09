How Ancelotti’s composure makes Real Madrid better

SEven if they wanted to, Real Madrid fans can’t even ask the daisies about Carlo Ancelotti’s future. The whole of Spain has been lying dry in the blazing sun for months, it hasn’t rained for months, no flowers for the question: “Will he stay, won’t he stay?” is firmly in their hearts.

At the weekend they won the Spanish Royal Cup against CA Osasuna in Seville. The 63-year-old has thus won all the titles he has played for in his two years in Madrid. Last season the Champions League and the Championship, the Spanish Super Cup, the European Super Cup and this year the Club World Cup and the Spanish King’s Cup.