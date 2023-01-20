It is in Bergamo that the Pozzo family looks for a model to close the deal with the American fund “890 Fifth Avenue Partners”. The recipe used by the Percassis to sell a good chunk of Atalanta while remaining on the dashboard as guarantors of the operation that projects the club into the future convinces the patron Gianpaolo in particular who is not seen playing the role of a simple fan after 37 years on the back of Zebretta, a consideration he made to his son Gino who is negotiating a 360-degree deal with New York investors, considering that it should also include Watford and a third company in Spain, Sabadell of Barcelona registered in the third division and which should be taken over directly by the Americans, however making use of players from the “Pozzo galaxy”, in particular those young players not yet ready for Serie A or a role in England, in Serie B across the Channel or in the rich Premier League.

Precisely this uncertainty of “category” on Watford is one of the obstacles in defining the deal, while the percentage of participation should be around 10 percent of the English club, whereas for Udinese the stars and stripes investment could be decidedly more full-bodied.

And here the Atalanta model comes into play. The tycoon Stephen Pagliuca, co-president of the Bain Capital fund, one of the most important in the world, co-owner of the legendary NBA Boston Celtics, took over 55 percent of the shares of “La Dea srl” in the hands of the Percassis, not the Atalanta, given that the family company controls roughly 86 percent of the club, the remainder of the shares are in the hands of a series of small Bergamo shareholders. In short, Pagliuca has the parent company of Atalanta in hand, but cannot dispose of the club as he pleases, where the Percassis act as guarantors with the strategic 14 percent “external” side by side.

In Udinese this model could not be applied, given that the club belongs entirely to the Pozzo family, but it is clear that a strategy is being studied that can satisfy the patron Gianpaolo and at the same time the American fund “890 Fifth Avenue Partners” and this could be based precisely on the synergy on the Udine-London axis.

For a simple reason, also suggested by the reasons that led to the American landing in Serie A for a provincial club like Atalanta: the Bergamo-based company’s ability to produce profits and talents, not just results at the European level (those that by now they have been missing from Udinese for ten years) so much so that precisely for this reason 55% of “La Dea” was paid 400 million.

Zebretta would now have a value of at least 200, but it is still a reality capable of creating “revenue” with the sale of players orchestrated by Gino Pozzo. Thus one could hypothesize a 50 percent plus one division, perhaps even an advantage for the Pozzo family who would give 10 percent of Watford as a guarantee, a topic of discussion for any future new arrangements.

All hypotheses on which we will talk from now to the end of the competitive season.