Earning a lot during your career as a professional athlete does not mean that you can after retiring from competition live in luxury for the rest of your life. On the contrary. In sport, soccer, basketball, boxing, tennis and all the others, it is important to know how not to make wrong investments, and the cases of Italian and non-Italian soccer players, or athletes from other disciplines, who ended up in debt and put their their heritages teach. Da Mike Tyson a Gianluigi Buffon, from George Best to Kenny Anderson, they are not few sportsmen who have not been able to manage the money earned in their career well and struggle to live on income.

Why does this happen? Basically because, in addition to having squandered assets in spending sprees, they have been misadvised or even scammed by unreliable people or agencies and not up to the task. Let’s see who are the football players and other athletes who have slipped into wrong and bankruptcy businesses, to draw advice and learn to manage their finances with caution.

How bad investments ruined millionaire champions

There is one study published by Sports Illustrated which certifies how devastating superstars can be in the field as disastrous in the administration of their assets. It seems that 35% of NFL players file for bankruptcy or in any case a significant financial stress within two years of one’s retirement while, for NBA basketball players, the percentage rises to 60 within the first five years. But how is it possible that athletes who on average bring home at least thirty million dollars in their career end up penniless in their current account?



The samples finished on the pavement

The two boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are perhaps the most striking cases: between match grants and sponsorships they earned each other 400 and 250 million dollars but both declared bankruptcy a few years after retiring and the same goes for dozens and dozens of famous athletes who have consumed their wealth in jewels, bets, friends of dubious morality, marriages (and subsequent divorces) and, often, bad investments.Some examples tell really borderline stories – like that of Kenny Anderson, one of the strongest point guards in the recent history of NBA basketball, who – despite the 63 million dollars earned in his career – declared bankruptcy the day after quitting the sport.

Read also: Can former athletes really live on an annuity?

Why did so many champions lose money?

Between reasons why a great champion quickly consumes his assets there are spending sprees, divorces and the inability – more or less guilty – to invest with common sense: after all, English George Best, legendary number 7 of Liverpool in the late sixties, former Ballon d’Or, so much idolized as to be considered the “fifth of the Beatles”, he used to say that he had spent most of his money on alcohol, women and fast cars and that the rest “he had squandered it”. And not a few have followed his exploits, starting with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne, an alcoholic and several times close to bankruptcy, who is said to have indulged in dangerous games of blackjack.

Is there a pension for sportsmen?

The American professional leagues try to stem the problem and protect their athletes by managing an independent retirement fund (a ten-year NBA player receives $14,000 a month after reaching the age of 55) by training courses to teach how to manage your wealth.

Who are the players gone bad?

Economic and financial disasters happen not only in American professional sports but also in our area where they are certainly less advertised due to a sort of tacit and mutual confidentiality between the parties which prevents the athletes’ earnings and crashes from being made public (except in rare cases).

The chronicles, even recent ones, often tell of samples finished on the pavement: if Andreas Brehme, Inter’s great German full-back, ended up working for a cleaning company to survive, his partner Fabio Macellari admitted that he “threw all his money into drugs” and is now a baker.

Joachim Fernandez, ex Milan, didn’t go so well: he died of cold in Paris a few years ago while sleeping in a warehouse like a clochard.

The wrong investments of football players

Lose a lot of money for your “inability to run a business” (or at least to find valid and trusted collaborators)? In this case, it is usual to remember Gianluigi Buffon and the Vieri-Brocchi couple. The Juventus goalkeeper between 2009 and 2013 invested 26 million euros to acquire over 50% of the Zucchi textile industry to then cover further holes in the balance sheet until 2016 when it then sold – always too late – its shares to a French fund. The two friends and partners Cristian Brocchi and Christian Vieri instead succeeded in a sensational encore which, fortunately, does not seem to have robbed them of sleep: first they had to close the adventure of the ‘Baci e Abbracci’ clothing brand and then they suffered the bankruptcy of their company, Bfc&co which marketed household products, which the chronicles say left a hole of 17 million euros.

Read also: Who are the sportsmen who have earned the most and could live on an annuity

Scammed players

And then we have to move on to the “fraud” chapter, which is of no less importance: some champions have lost a lot of money. The first case concerned lo Swedish Lennart Skoglund: he played for Inter and when he returned to Milan after the 1958 World Cup played in his country he found his accounts cleaned up by his accountant and consultant. Journalism, cinema and literature have extensively reported on Diego Armando Maradona and how he was scientifically cheated in the first phase of his career by various figures around him. More recently, especially in the late nineties, many players have ended up in the network of scammers: also mentioned by ainvestigation by Sole24Ore, Roberto Mancini, Billy Costacurta, Roberto Baggio, Ruggiero Rizzitelli and many others trusted those who offered them shares in an imaginary black marble mine in Peru rather than in Roman financial companies.

Credits photo: Flickr CC, Toglenn – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Unknown – here and here, Public domain, By Peters, Hans / Anefo – Nationaal Archief Fotocollectie Anefo 928-8290, CC0,

Advertising