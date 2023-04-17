Home » How China aims to become number one in chess
How China aims to become number one in chess

How China aims to become number one in chess

When Ding Liren wins the World Chess Championship in the Kazakh capital of Astana, a bold vision formulated almost fifty years ago would be fulfilled: Project Great Dragon. It was mainly developed by three men: the Filipino Florencio Campomanes, who later became President of the World Chess Federation, Lim Kok Ann from Singapore, who made a name for himself as a microbiologist and organizer, and Tan Chin Nam, who soon became one of the richest men in Malaysia.

When they met in Kuala Lumpur in 1974, the three hatched a plan to make China the leading chess nation. And step by step: first for women, then for men, first as a team, then individually. At first glance, it was a ludicrous project. The Soviet Union dominated the brainteaser. In China, on the other hand, chess was banned during the Cultural Revolution and had only just been allowed again. If Chinese played chess, then Xiangqi. Traditional Chinese chess is not played on the squares but, like Go, on the intersections of the lines, with inscribed rather than symbolic pieces.

The version of the game that came to Europe via the Arab region in the Middle Ages, was reformed here and became established worldwide with the help of colonization and as a Soviet cultural export, was practiced in China by perhaps a few hundred players at the time.


The strategy game Go also originally comes from China. But there you play Xianggi.
Bild: Picture Alliance

On the other hand, strategy games enjoyed a deep-rooted reputation in Chinese culture and were considered suitable for promoting children’s intellectual development. Up until the 1990s, China‘s chess coaches mainly recruited their students for children’s tournaments in the Xiangqi. Since then, competitions in international chess have also been organized to identify talent at an early stage. The best were brought to boarding schools, where they could familiarize themselves with the intricacies of the game for many hours a day under supervision.

