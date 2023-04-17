How China aims to become number one in chess

When Ding Liren wins the World Chess Championship in the Kazakh capital of Astana, a bold vision formulated almost fifty years ago would be fulfilled: Project Great Dragon. It was mainly developed by three men: the Filipino Florencio Campomanes, who later became President of the World Chess Federation, Lim Kok Ann from Singapore, who made a name for himself as a microbiologist and organizer, and Tan Chin Nam, who soon became one of the richest men in Malaysia.

When they met in Kuala Lumpur in 1974, the three hatched a plan to make China the leading chess nation. And step by step: first for women, then for men, first as a team, then individually. At first glance, it was a ludicrous project. The Soviet Union dominated the brainteaser. In China, on the other hand, chess was banned during the Cultural Revolution and had only just been allowed again. If Chinese played chess, then Xiangqi. Traditional Chinese chess is not played on the squares but, like Go, on the intersections of the lines, with inscribed rather than symbolic pieces.

The version of the game that came to Europe via the Arab region in the Middle Ages, was reformed here and became established worldwide with the help of colonization and as a Soviet cultural export, was practiced in China by perhaps a few hundred players at the time.



The strategy game Go also originally comes from China. But there you play Xianggi.

:



Bild: Picture Alliance



On the other hand, strategy games enjoyed a deep-rooted reputation in Chinese culture and were considered suitable for promoting children’s intellectual development. Up until the 1990s, China‘s chess coaches mainly recruited their students for children’s tournaments in the Xiangqi. Since then, competitions in international chess have also been organized to identify talent at an early stage. The best were brought to boarding schools, where they could familiarize themselves with the intricacies of the game for many hours a day under supervision.

For a long time, Tan Chin Nam financed tournaments, trainers and trips to Europe until about 20 years ago, state-owned companies started paying for their own chess teams. China‘s chess league is one of the strongest in the world. International chess in China has remained primarily a professional affair and, unlike Xiangqi, has never become a mass sport. Many children learn it in the school environment, but there are hardly any offers for hobby players. China‘s Chess Federation had higher goals.



China’s teams both stood on the podium at the award ceremony of the 43rd Chess Olympiad.

:



Bild: Picture Alliance



As planned, there were first successes in women’s chess. China‘s women’s team finished sixth at its first Chess Olympiad in 1980 and has now won the nations competition six times. China has already produced six world champions. In the candidate final recently and in July in the World Cup final, the Chinese are among themselves, although their number one Hou Yifan has not competed for years. Xie Jun was the first to win the title in 1991.

The first Chinese in the top ten

The strongest playing men fit into the project by assisting the women as coaches in collecting titles. That changed in the recent past, especially since there were now enough trainers available for both sexes. In 2014 and 2018, China‘s men won the Chess Olympiad. The financier Tan Chin Nam was able to experience it before he died at the age of 92.



Best: Ding Liren is China’s top player.

:



Image: EPA



Now all that’s missing to complete the Great Dragon project is the men’s world championship title. Bu Xiangzhi, who at the age of 14 was the youngest grandmaster in the world at the time, aroused initial hopes, but never rose above 25th place in the world rankings. Wei Yi seemed to be doing better. At 16 he was temporarily rated slightly higher than Magnus Carlsen at the same age. That was seven years ago, since then he has been on the spot in sport. Wei sees his most important task today as training partner and second to Ding Liren, who was the first Chinese to establish himself in the top ten almost eight years ago.

A riddle for chess experts

Ironically, at the height of Ding’s skill, the pandemic set in. Ahead of the 2020 Candidates Tournament, he was considered a co-favourite, but after being the only player who had to spend two weeks in quarantine because of his Chinese heritage, he was out of action. The 2022 Candidates seemed to be passing Ding.

The Chinese only moved up because the Russian Sergei Karjakin was banned for his warmongering. After another botched start, the thing, which had traveled alone, found its way better in the second half of the tournament and managed to finish second. Thanks to Magnus Carlsen’s decision not to defend his title, it was enough to advance to the World Cup final.

During the Zero Covid policy, there were hardly any gambling opportunities in China. Travel has been made more difficult by quarantine requirements. China stayed away from the Chess Olympiad last summer. Chess experts are puzzled. “We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes,” says former strongest player Judit Polgar, who accompanies the World Cup as a commentator. China used to have a lot of strong juniors. Today there is not a single Chinese in the list of the top 100 players under the age of 20. If Ding doesn’t make it, Project Great Dragon won’t be completed for the foreseeable future.