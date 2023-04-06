An intervention from the workshop of the best. Russian goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy in the services of Tampa Bay showed again why he has been one of the best that the overseas NHL can offer for many years. The native of Tyumen scored six goals against the New York Rangers, but there could have been far more in the final. For example, Chris Kreider broke his teeth on the goalkeeper phantom, whose chances for a change are in the one hundred percent category.

