Home Sports How could he not? The Russian phantom in the goal was magical again
Sports

How could he not? The Russian phantom in the goal was magical again

by admin

An intervention from the workshop of the best. Russian goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy in the services of Tampa Bay showed again why he has been one of the best that the overseas NHL can offer for many years. The native of Tyumen scored six goals against the New York Rangers, but there could have been far more in the final. For example, Chris Kreider broke his teeth on the goalkeeper phantom, whose chances for a change are in the one hundred percent category.

See also  The dilemma of women's football: Is it lacking in technology or physical strength? | Long-form reading | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Metz-Laval: 100 these days, Horda!

Caroline Garcia, losing momentum, recalls her former coach

Sara Assicurazioni, safety campaign with AS Roma players...

Zheng Yubo wins the Chinese Billiards International Masters...

Grealish has become essential — Sportellate.it

Ice hockey: Austria starts countdown for World Cup

The most beautiful beaches of Kythira, one of...

PAUL SMITH LAUNCHES THE NEW SUMMER HOME FRAGRANCE...

The father calls Doncic a crybaby, Tim Hardaway...

Five months before the Rugby World Cup, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy