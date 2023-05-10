how did 2003 go?- Corriere TV

Twenty years later it still is Milan-Inter in a Champions League semi-final .But how did the derby go in 2003?

On the one hand the Rossoneri led by Charles Ancelottion the other the nerazzurri with on the bench Hector Cuper.

Milan play their first match at home: a match in which fear prevails and ends in the end 0-0.

Qualification for the final is decided 7 days later and once again the match is balanced. He thinks about unlocking the game Andriy Shevchenko al 46esimo of the first half. A very heavy goal, away, which gave the Rossoneri the lead.

In the second half Inter are looking for a comeback and six minutes from the end the equalizer arrives. It is to mark it Martins who then exults with a series of somersaults. At the end Inter close to the coup but Kallonalone in front of Abbiati, he eats the winning goal and the Rossoneri goalkeeper saves with his calf.

It ends 1-1 and thanks to the away goals rules Milan qualified for the final in Manchester and then won against Juventus