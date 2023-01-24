Original title: Why did the magic fail? Doncic’s 29+10 can’t hide the low efficiency plus-minus value -23, the lowest in the game

On January 23, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Lone Ranger lost 98-112 to the Clippers. Among them, Doncic felt cold. This game only made 9 of 21 shots, 3 of 7 three-pointers, 8 of 13 free throws, 29 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Although the scoring looks good, the efficiency is actually very low, with a plus-minus value of -23, the lowest in the game.

With only 11 points in the first half, 77 changed sides to fight again. In the third quarter, the outside touch finally returned to a single quarter and scored 13 points, leading the team to bite the score to 79-79. But in the final quarter, the Clippers played a wave of offensive climax and took the initiative. And Doncic only scored 5 points on 2 of 4 shots in the whole quarter, completely losing hope of winning.

In this game, the Lone Ranger performed very poorly at the free throw line. Doncic made 8 of 13 free throws, and the team only made 15 of 26 free throws. When asked how to solve the problem after the game, coach Kidd joked: “Then don’t go to the free throw line.”

After the game, the Clippers further narrowed the gap with the Lone Ranger. The Lone Ranger currently ranks fifth in the West with 25 wins and 23 losses, and the Clippers ranks sixth in the West with 25 wins and 24 losses, only 0.5 wins behind.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: