How did this Napoli manage it

Only four teams in Serie A history had won the Scudetto five games to spare, ahead of Napoli on Thursday evening. Yet in the last six games played, Napoli have won only once. This would be enough to frame the exceptional season played by the new Italian champions from the end of August to the beginning of March. But behind the results, the many sensational victories, the difficulties experienced by the opponents and the current lead of 16 points over the second classification, there is much more.

Napoli won their third Scudetto after waiting 33 years. In the history of the Italian championship, only Roma had waited longer (from 1942 to 1983). And it happened at the end of a season that began amid discontent and skepticism the likes of which hadn’t been seen for years: “Nobody believed it” recalled after the decisive match Luciano Spalletti, the Italian champion coach who at 64 years old – and 26 since his coaching debut in Serie A — he had yet to win the Italian top flight.

The reasons for these bad moods mainly concerned the transfers of four players who in previous years had formed the backbone of an already very competitive team, who were also among the most popular in the city Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and the captain Lorenzo Insigne .

Already in the previous season, however, Napoli had played in a high-level championship, finishing in third place after losing several points in recent months. It was the first with Spalletti as coach, whose appointment had marked the beginning of a new cycle and reassured an environment that had previously experienced many problems. The team made the sixth best start to the season calculated on the first seven days in ninety years of Serie A and began to remember the one coached by another Tuscan who passed for Naples, Maurizio Sarri, who in 2018 played for the Scudetto with Juventus until last days.

Since then, however, Napoli had had more problems than anything else. After Sarri, technical management passed to Carlo Ancelotti, a coach that Napoli had never had due to experience and importance, but ended up with an exemption in December of the second year after the team’s “mutiny” against a withdrawal imposed by the club following to a disappointing draw in the Champions League.

That affair had long legal repercussions and consequences in the relationship between players and management, even during the subsequent management of Gennaro Gattuso, Ancelotti’s replacement, who managed to show the team’s potential only in a few moments.

In July 2021 Spalletti finally arrived, stopped for two seasons after being replaced at Inter by Antonio Conte. His arrival was a restart, but not yet from a technical point of view. The renewal of the team, also dictated by the age of several players, was in fact postponed by one season and there were no major movements in the summer transfer market: only one starter arrived, the defensive midfielder Zambo Anguissa, who later became fundamental.

There were still players of a certain stature and above all there was a lot of focus on the Nigerian center forward Victor Osimhen, paid at least 70 million euros a year earlier, whose arrival in Naples had however been marked by coronavirus positivity, injuries and disciplinary problems. A year later, Osimhen scored the goal that guaranteed the necessary point to mathematically win the Scudetto, also equaling the record for goals scored in Serie A (46) by an African player (George Weah in the 1990s with Milan).

Although there had therefore been encouraging signs of recovery, the reconstruction of the team in the summer had caused discontent and even protests from the fans, who had seen almost all the most symbolic players leave.

But the club, from president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, had plans, as did Spalletti. On a facade of the Britannique, the hotel that hosts President De Laurentiis in the city, there is now a banner that says: «It all began here. Thank you Naples». There, in fact, last summer the club’s management carried out the negotiations to buy the substitutes. Two in particular: the Georgian full-back Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who came out of nowhere and immediately became the best rookie in the league, and the very solid South Korean central defender Kim Min-jae, whose speeches are now accompanied by the fans with the chorus «Kim! Kim! Kim!».

But other players useful to the cause have also been included: like Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori in attack, or like full-back Mathias Olivera and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, formerly of Tottenham. Those who had arrived in Naples in previous seasons, such as Anguissa, but also Amir Rrahmani and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, have in the meantime become fundamental in the balance of the team. Among these, that of Di Lorenzo is perhaps the most representative case: five years ago he played in Serie C and now, after having also arrived in the national team, he is the captain of the Italian champion team.

With these players Spalletti was able to create a team that for months was not only one of the most successful in Europe, unbeaten in the league until January and highly spectacular at the same time. All with the fifth salary in the championship and the fourth overall value of the squad at the beginning of the season, after Juventus, Inter and Milan (it was less than 450 million euros, now it would exceed 600 million).

That this Napoli had great potential was already understood at the beginning of September, on the first day of the Champions League groups, when they beat Liverpool 4-1 as European runners-up with an extraordinary performance. It was one of the matches in which all of his best characteristics were seen: above all, a fluid game system not anchored to modules or schemes, fueled by cohesion between the players and a great offensive propensity, things that can only be seen when a team she is well built, well trained and very close-knit.

Spalletti had already explained this game idea a year earlier, when interviewed by Dazn after a match he said: «We have to be good at knowing how to interpret matches. Because now we go more towards the opponent, there are more one-on-ones. You have to be ready for reversals in front of you. The spaces are not between the lines, but are between the opposing players. They are where others create them and you need to know how to see and use them. Not between the lines. There is always space, but behind the defensive line».

It is with these concepts, for example, that Kvaratskhelia, a running and dribbling player who until last year had only played in Russia and Georgia, has become one of Europe’s most incisive attacking full-backs.

All this has ensured that Napoli, a team without great champions, have both the best defense and the best attack in the league; to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in its history; to conclude the first round with 50 points out of 57 available (the third best result ever); to beat Juventus 5-1, Liverpool 4-1, Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam, and to win the Scudetto a month early.

