How did women get their own FIFA World Cup? Understand in three minutes

How did women get their own FIFA World Cup? Understand in three minutes

On November 16, 1991 in Guangzhou, China, Norway’s Tone Haugen kicked off the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup. His gesture is symbolic: it puts an end to twenty years of struggle for the International Football Federation (FIFA) to agree to feminize its flagship competition.

Until then, only unofficial competitions allowed national teams and women’s clubs to compete. These clandestine Cups have fed the annals of women’s football with anecdotes characteristic of a bygone era, such as this final organized in Mexico… where the posts were painted pink.

But these “pirate” competitions convinced international bodies that women’s football was of interest to spectators. Without them, the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the Spaniard Alexia Putellas or the American Megan Rapinoe would not compete at this very moment in Australia and New Zealand, on the occasion of the ninth edition of the World Cup. women’s soccer.

Our explanations in this three-minute video. If you want to know more about the subject, we refer you to the story below.

