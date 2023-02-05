Huawei, a leading technology company, presents Smartwatch Market Insight Report, a report on the smartwatch market conducted in partnership with well-known research centers such as Ipsos, Pollster and GFK. An analysis of consumer behavior shows that battery life, portability and ease of use, water resistance, and compatibility with other devices are some of the elements that guide the purchase of wearables.

How to choose a smartwatch

Real trendy accessories, these devices attract more and more people not only for the availability of functions accessible even to the less expert, but also for the attention to aesthetics. The strong link between technology, design and solutions for accurate monitoring of vital signs reflects a growing interest in offering increasingly innovative devices for the conscious management of one’s well-being, starting with the use of data.

“Huawei’s technological innovation in the wearable field aims to meet the needs of consumers to achieve solutions of a higher level. Thanks to the efforts of researchers from Huawei’s scientific laboratories and research institutes around the world, our goal is to lead the development of the entire smartwatch industry, in terms of performance and offer” – says William Tian, ​​President of Huawei CBG for Europe.

Consumer preferences

Choosing a smartwatch is always well thought out and consumers prefer to take their time. Regardless of price range, the buying process takes about a month, with more than 3 weeks dedicated to actively searching for the perfect device.

Furthermore, similar considerations seem to unite all types of consumers, whether they are power-users with specific needs related to sports, for example, mainstream consumers attentive to new trends in fashion and hi-tech gadgets, and above all loyal fans of brand.

The first thing they do is make sure the smartwatch is up-to-date, easy to use, and that you don’t have to worry about accidentally breaking it in daily use. In fact, Huawei’s research points out that battery life, water resistance and compatibility with other devices are key elements.

The Water resistance is one of the most sought after features. Fundamental is the design to be considered not only from a functional point of view, but as proof of the quality and durability of the product itself. In fact, 67% of respondents cited water resistance as the most interesting feature together with battery life.

The most important features

Consumers have different tastes so it is impossible to define the ideal smartwatch. The preferences, in fact, vary from the shape of the dial, to the dimensions, to the style; if a model doesn’t satisfy a certain customer, they won’t buy it, regardless of the features it offers.

Despite the innovative scope of smartwatches, users are still looking for a classic design and a traditional round case. The design plays a key role in the choice and is not limited to the color of the case, but also of the strap and details such as the buckle, especially for high-end devices. 55% of those who own a watch worth more than 250 euros change the strap depending on the situation they are in, while the others tend to replace the strap only when it breaks.

In the case of smartwatches, the dial is the element to which the most attention is paid. Regardless of the price range, the tendency is to change it at least once a month, less likely for models worth less than 200 euros; moreover, a significant group of interviewees stated that they were faithful to only one watchface, the one pre-installed at the time of purchase of the device.

But design isn’t everything. Although important for full use of the device, smartwatch owners tend to use only the most basic functions, such as daily health tracking and sports modes. At the top of the list are connectivity and the ability to check and receive phone calls directly on the device, the latter considered essential by 38% of those surveyed.

Furthermore, 60% say they regularly check the information collected by health monitoring apps and to take specific actions based on the results obtained. In this case, the main features concern heart health and specific functions such as heart rate measurement, ECG and blood pressure measurement.

The search results in a nutshell

In the purchasing phase, the type of distribution channel, online and offline, plays an equally important role. So long as the smartwatch is not just a gadget, but an integral part of one’s styleconsumers feel the need to see the device in person, try it out and make sure it looks good and matches their expectations.

For this reason, the needs that guide the actual purchase concern daily use (such as battery life and compatibility), the quality of the materials (water and scratch resistance) and the design. The ideal smartwatch style is often described as elegant, with a round face and metal case. As for the straps, the important thing is to have a wide choice, even if the most popular are the bracelets in metal, titanium and universal silicone straps. Finally, the wide availability of functions: although they are decisive when choosing a smartwatch, after purchase most users limit themselves to using the basic ones, such as connectivity with other devices, wellness monitoring and sports modes .

