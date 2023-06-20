How does grandfather Ivan live? Sells family home, moves to Florida, praises Murray

He is already a grandfather of four and still coaches the ferocious Scot Murray. The legendary tennis player Ivan Lendl is now spending time with him before Wimbledon, where he has led him to two titles in the past.

“Sir Andy” won the challenger in Nottingham last week under his watch. With a metal hip at thirty-six, he continues to tour the ATP venues, and is now ranked number 38. He does not pay attention to the comments that such a champion does not need similar pining.

“I think athletes like Jarda Jagr, Andy Murray or Rafa Nadal have earned the right to end their careers when they decide for themselves. Not if someone else wants it,” Lendl told iDNES Premium during a recent visit to Prostějov.

