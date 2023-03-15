Home Sports How does music increase athletic performance?
Sports

by admin
VA few weeks ago my roommate asked me if we wanted to go running together. “Yeah, sure,” I said. Although I didn’t put it so effusively. There are only a few people I can do that with. I don’t like it when someone walks two steps in front of me. And not even if I have to walk too slowly. It’s not easy with me. And I like to be left alone. “Actually, it doesn’t really matter if we go together, I listen to music,” said Rosa. “I’m running without,” I said. “What?! I really need it, it pushes me,” she said.

So does music really help? Does it affect athletic performance? “Yes. In endurance sports, it has an even greater effect than in weight training,” says Mai Geisen, research associate in the department for cognitive and sports game research at the German Sport University in Cologne. The performance can increase by up to eleven percent. For strength exercises by up to 6.5 percent. The reason: endurance sports follow a regular rhythm more than strength sports.

