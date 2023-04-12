How does the Hangzhou Asian Games Village guarantee the demand for water and electricity during peak periods?

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-12 08:17

The Third Asian Games Village is located in Qianjiang Century City, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou. It has 77 buildings and will provide accommodation, catering and other services for more than 10,000 athletes and team officials during the games. At present, are the water and electricity conditions here ready? How to ensure the demand for water and electricity during peak periods?

The reporter learned from the Hangzhou Power Supply Company that the lighting, water pumps, and gas pressure measurement of the three villages of the Asian Games have all been turned on, the temperature of the three phases is normal, and the power supply lines are running smoothly.

On the evening of April 10th, the Athlete Village, Technical Official Village, and Media Village of the Hangzhou Asian Games were brightly lit, and the Asian Games Village 3 had passed the full-load test. “Our Liandong Industry has turned on all electrical equipment such as air conditioners, water pumps, and gas pressure monitoring in the three villages, and used water, electricity, and gas linkage to simulate the power consumption mode of the three Asian Games villages during the competition to ensure the normal operation of the equipment.” On-site test leader Zhou Zhou Feng introduced.

In the next stage, the canteen for 10,000 people in the Asian Games Village and the power distribution equipment in the international area will also undergo full-load tests, which are expected to be completed in early May. At that time, the Asian Games will be greeted with a new power state.