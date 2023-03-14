Home Sports How Eintracht Frankfurt wants to make Naples nervous
EIt was only a brief insight that they granted. After a quarter of an hour, stewards marched up and made it clear to the few onlookers who were following what was happening at the stadium on this inhospitable morning that the time had come for them to withdraw. According to the UEFA regulations, practice sessions must be open to observers for 15 minutes immediately before a game in the Champions League, after which the teams can prepare themselves in camera for the orientation and line-up they want to use to meet the upcoming opponent .

Oliver Glasner also appreciates the atmosphere behind closed doors, especially before important games, like the one coming up again. In preparation for the round of 16 second leg this Wednesday in Naples (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), he again relied on a final practice session in familiar surroundings. Only after the morning gallop in the city forest, lunch and a meeting at the professional camp did we go to the airport, from where a special plane flew the convoy to the port city. The starting position is tricky.

After the 2-0 defeat in front of their home crowd on February 21, Eintracht finds itself in the underdog role ahead of the reunion with the Serie A leaders; Especially since Randal Kolo Muani, a key player in attack, is missing and Jesper Lindström (ankle injury) will be out. After the court hiccups, there are no fans to support them from outside. In view of the mixed situation, making yourself smaller than you are is out of the question for Glasner.

The Austrian said that anyone who suspects that he and his team would “hoist the white flag” is subject to a misjudgment: “We want to get ahead, we always do.” He has a “very positive” impression of the team. There is a “very good mood” internally – which also has something to do with the fact that they have often proven that they are capable of “the extraordinary”. “We will throw everything we have into the balance.”

