how far have they gone in previous editions?

how far have they gone in previous editions?

The French women’s football team, during the match against Morocco, August 8, 2023, in Adelaide (Australia). FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Reaching the semi-finals is the objective set by the French Football Federation (FFF) for the Women’s World Cup which is being played in Australia until August 20. And the Blues are getting closer to the goal. Qualified in the quarter-finals of the competition after beating Morocco (4-0), they face Australia on Saturday August 12 at 9 a.m. (Paris time), to clinch a place in the last four of the competition.

Since the first Women’s World Cup held in China in 1991, Les Bleues are still looking for a title for their international record. Apart from a semi-final reached in 2011 in Germany, France has never won the World Cup, or even played in the final.

Currently in fifth place in the FIFA rankings, the France team hopes to fulfill the objective of the FFF, or even go to the end of the competition in order to join the club of the four sacred nations: the United States (four victories), the Germany (two wins), Japan (one win) and Norway (one win).

France’s record at the FIFA Women’s World Cup

