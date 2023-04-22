Home » How Haftom Welday became a top runner
Sports

How Haftom Welday became a top runner

by admin
How Haftom Welday became a top runner

BAt the acceptance of the sports badge in Pattensen, a small town near Hanover, a trainer of the gymnastics and sports club noticed a young man who ran the 3000 meters with remarkable ease. You start a conversation. The runner is in the middle of the asylum procedure. He came to sport to get to know his new homeland, his new fellow citizens and, above all, their language. The coach quickly realizes that he has acquired a remarkable talent. Five years later, in 2020, the two fly to a high-altitude training camp in Ethiopia for the first time.

Haftom Welday, the young man from back then, is now a professional. Instead of wearing kicks from the discounter, he runs in high-tech shoes. He has a circle of supporters, a sponsor and an apartment in Hamburg together with his wife and three children. Just 33 years old, at an age when many top athletes are entering the home stretch of their careers, he presents himself as an aspiring beginner. In 2022, a few days after his naturalization, he ran the German best time of the year at the Berlin Marathon in 2:09:06 hours. He then said that he had held back in what was only his second run over this distance.

“I’ll just join in”

This Sunday (9.00 a.m. on NDR) he wants to be at least a minute faster in the Hamburg marathon, the third of his career – 2:08.10 hours is the norm for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. That’s where he wants to go. “Haftom has improved from 2:13 to 2:09,” says European Champion Richard Ringer on Friday: “If he continues like this, a 2:05 is now due.” Welday will try on Sunday, unlike Ringer, in the group of international top runners: 62:45 minutes for the first half, a time of 2:05 hours for the 42.195 kilometers.

See also  Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and occupies the first place in team history_Best Player_Assists_Rebounds

“I just do it,” he says. “How long remains to be seen.” After three months of altitude training at Addis Ababa, he was fitter than he had ever been in his life. No one around him would be surprised if Welday broke the German record of 2:06:27 hours. The story looks like a fairy tale. But Haftom Welday has been through hell. In 2014 he left his wife and one-year-old son in the Ethiopian province of Tigray, where people were being harassed by both Eritrea and the central government in Addis, in order to make their way to Europe.

You may also like

Glasner takes responsibility for Mario Götze

Zumba was invented somewhat by accident

Tennis in Munich: Rune – O’Connell | 1.30...

Curva Nord Taranto: «we continue our home desertion...

Eintracht Frankfurt: Coach Glasner defends himself against allegations...

Attilio Fontana meets the Cio – Sport Marketing...

Basketball: Rostock Seawolves travel to Alba Berlin with...

Waist bag for hiking or backpack?

Vacirca: Basile is a very intriguing boy on...

VfL Wolfsburg vs. WFC Arsenal: Great crowd and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy