How Haftom Welday became a top runner

BAt the acceptance of the sports badge in Pattensen, a small town near Hanover, a trainer of the gymnastics and sports club noticed a young man who ran the 3000 meters with remarkable ease. You start a conversation. The runner is in the middle of the asylum procedure. He came to sport to get to know his new homeland, his new fellow citizens and, above all, their language. The coach quickly realizes that he has acquired a remarkable talent. Five years later, in 2020, the two fly to a high-altitude training camp in Ethiopia for the first time.

Haftom Welday, the young man from back then, is now a professional. Instead of wearing kicks from the discounter, he runs in high-tech shoes. He has a circle of supporters, a sponsor and an apartment in Hamburg together with his wife and three children. Just 33 years old, at an age when many top athletes are entering the home stretch of their careers, he presents himself as an aspiring beginner. In 2022, a few days after his naturalization, he ran the German best time of the year at the Berlin Marathon in 2:09:06 hours. He then said that he had held back in what was only his second run over this distance.

“I’ll just join in”

This Sunday (9.00 a.m. on NDR) he wants to be at least a minute faster in the Hamburg marathon, the third of his career – 2:08.10 hours is the norm for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. That’s where he wants to go. “Haftom has improved from 2:13 to 2:09,” says European Champion Richard Ringer on Friday: “If he continues like this, a 2:05 is now due.” Welday will try on Sunday, unlike Ringer, in the group of international top runners: 62:45 minutes for the first half, a time of 2:05 hours for the 42.195 kilometers.

“I just do it,” he says. “How long remains to be seen.” After three months of altitude training at Addis Ababa, he was fitter than he had ever been in his life. No one around him would be surprised if Welday broke the German record of 2:06:27 hours. The story looks like a fairy tale. But Haftom Welday has been through hell. In 2014 he left his wife and one-year-old son in the Ethiopian province of Tigray, where people were being harassed by both Eritrea and the central government in Addis, in order to make their way to Europe.

“No one sees this”

With more than two hundred refugees crammed into the back of a truck, he reached the Sahara from Sudan. In the sweltering heat of the desert with no protection from the sun, the smugglers, who came from Libya in off-road vehicles, saved the lives of him and his companions. If they had missed each other, the fugitives would have died of thirst after the first stage of their flight. “Even more people are dying in the Sahara than in the Mediterranean,” says Welday: “No one sees that.”

Not that the smugglers were concerned about people’s lives. Thirty of them clung to each other on the back of the truck for four days. They knew that anyone who fell off an off-road vehicle would be left behind. The driver drove on at full throttle in order not to get stuck in the sand. There was water from uncleaned petrol cans. “It was the worst thing I’ve ever experienced,” Welday recalls. “I can’t tell if it’s courage or desperation, immaturity or stupidity to embark on such a journey. Even if I were reborn ten times, I would never repeat this journey.”

He cried and thanked God

The crossing from Tripoli to Sicily on a wooden boat, whose two decks were overcrowded with desperate people, took 36 hours. Welday cried when he reached Europe and thanked God. Then he went into hiding and, interrupted by arrest and a three-month trial in Switzerland, made his way to Germany. And finally ended up in Pattensen.

Welday quickly developed an enthusiasm for running. The Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele became his role model. On YouTube he experienced his three Olympic victories as if he were watching them live, saw Bekeles win five world championships over 5,000 and 10,000 meters and his eleven victories at the cross-country world championship. In 2019 he drove to the Berlin marathon and caught the Ethiopian star to take a selfie with him. The following year he made his marathon debut in Berlin.

This year he trained with Bekele in Addis. “He started training too late,” says Welday, when asked about the chances of the now forty-year-old Ethiopian winning the London marathon, which takes place at the same time as Hamburg on Sunday. “A month of preparation is not enough.” As much as he admires Bekele and his talent, he has learned that relentless training from Kenyan opponent Eliud Kipchoge promises greater success. Perhaps he also internalized the German ethos. In any case, he says: “The difference is in the work.” It should pay off on Sunday.