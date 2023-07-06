How house rentals change for both owners and tenants with the Meloni government tax reform

How do house rentals change with the tax reform coming from the Meloni government for both owners and tenants? Between the revision of the Irpef rates, the reorganization of deductions and bonuses, changes for Ires, Irap and VAT, the new tax reform also provides for innovations regarding rents and the extension of the dry coupon. Let’s see what changes are planned and how rents for both tenants and property owners will change.

How income for house rentals changes with tax reform for both landlords and tenants How deductions for house rentals for landlords and tenants change

How house rents change with tax reform for both landlords and tenants

The first change that affects rentals and above all concerns landlords is certainly the Irpef revision for income taxation which also affects the income deriving from the rents received and on the basis of the new Irpef revision scheme which will be officially and definitively approved, the income deriving from the rental of houses or other properties can become more or less advantageous and convenient for the owners, above all if the earnings from rents are combined with other income.

The new taxation that will change rental income for owners will depend on the new personal income tax rates which will be approved, considering that the objective declared by the government with the new tax reform is to reduce the current four personal income tax rates, bringing them to three.

The current Irpef rates which are four and are as follows:

23% for incomes up to 15,000 euros; 25% for incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros; 35% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; 43% for incomes over 50,000 euros. In the aftermath of the presentation of the tax reform n CdM, there are three possible Irpef revision hypotheses. The first could provide for the following three new Irpef rates: 23% for incomes from 8,500 euros and up to 28 thousand euros; 35% for incomes from 28,001 euros to 50 thousand euros; 43% for incomes over 50 thousand euros. In this case, those who receive annual incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros would benefit, for which the Irpef rate would be significantly reduced, guaranteeing simultaneous increases.

Another hypothesis of personal income tax review being examined by the government provides for the following new rates:

rate at 23% for incomes up to €28,000; rate at 33% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; rate at 43% for income over 50 thousand euros. Finally, the third and last hypothesis of modification of the personal income tax rates could provide for: 23% for incomes under 15,000 euros 27% for incomes between 15,000 and 75,000 euros; 43% for incomes over 75,000 euros. Even in the latter case, for the first income bracket up to 15,000 euros, the rate would still remain at 23%, but increases would be guaranteed for those with higher incomes, between 50,000 and 60-75,000 euros. The revision of the personal income tax rates should not have any impact, however, for tenants who live in rented houses even if, due to Istat adjustments and due to an increase in taxes for landlords, the increase in personal income tax could lead many owners to increase their rent amounts, with negative consequences for tenants who could find themselves paying more rent.

Among the tax reform proposals there is also that of extending the dry coupon on rents to non-residential properties. However, the possible novelty is still in doubt for the government, for a convenience that would practically not exist such as for the application of the dry coupon on houses, convenient for both owners and tenants.

According to what has been explained, in fact, the dry coupon on houses was established with the aim of bringing out the lease agreements and taxing them, without giving rise to undeclared rents, but for non-residential lease agreements there is no such requirement in in reality, for each tenant it is much more convenient and advantageous from a fiscal point of view to declare the rents they pay.

How deductions for home rentals change for landlords and tenants

The deductions for rents also change but in this case these are changes that mainly affect tenants. According to the provisions of the laws in force, i rent payments can be deducted.

In particular, deductions of 300 euros for total incomes up to 15,493.71 euros and 150 euros for total incomes exceeding 15,493.71 euros, but within the 30,987.41 euros.

For rental contracts with agreed rent, a tax deduction of 495.80 euros is envisaged for total incomes within 15,493.71 euros and 247.90 euros for total incomes exceeding 15,493.71 euros but within 30,987, 41 euros. On the other hand, there is no deduction for income exceeding €30,987.41.

However, the deductions could be revised by providing for different percentages based on different income groups and which could be as follows:

deductions of 4% of income for the bracket up to 15 thousand euros; deductions of 3% of income for the bracket between 15,000 and 50,000 euros; deductions of 2% of income for the bracket between 50 thousand and 100 thousand euros; no deductions for income over 100 thousand euros. With this system the deductions for rentals of young people under the age of 30 could also change. Today, in fact, for rental contracts stipulated with young people between the ages of 20 and 30 for houses to be used as a main residence, a deduction of 991.60 euros is envisaged in the tax return, which is valid for first 3 years of rent but only on condition that the total income does not exceed 15,493.71 euros.