Home Sports How is Fernando Alonso awarded the Australian Grand Prix?
Sports

How is Fernando Alonso awarded the Australian Grand Prix?

by admin
How is Fernando Alonso awarded the Australian Grand Prix?

Act. a las 01:03

CEST


The Asturian pilot has only managed to win once at the Melbourne circuit

He did it in 2006 when he was a Renault driver. Besides, he has never reached pole position there.

This weekend Formula 1 arrives in Australia, the historic circuit of the Formula 1 calendar, and in which The Grand Circus drivers who have won the most times have been Michael Schumacher (4 wins), followed by Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel (3).

It is not a test that Fernando Alonso is exceptionally good at, as he has only managed to win it once behind the wheel of the Renault in 2006. In spite of everything, the Asturian pilot adds, apart from the victory of that year, four more podiums: with the same brand in 2004 (3rd) and 2005 (3rd), with McLaren in 2007 (2nd) and with Ferrari in 2007 (2nd). In his last participation last year he finished seventeenth with the Alpine that gave him so many headaches.

Alonso, however, has never reached pole position in Australia. The closest he got was in 2007, when he signed a second place on the grid. As a counterpart, it can be said that it is a special Grand Prix for ‘Magic’, because it was there that it made its debut in Formula 1 in 2001 with Minardi signing a meritorious twelfth place with a car that was a horse cart after starting nineteenth at the start.

ALONSO’S SHARES IN AUSTRALIA

Year Team Starting position Race result

2001 Minardi 19º 12º

See also  Peru urges citizens to complete COVID-19 vaccinations A cruise ship outbreak in Australia | Peru | Epidemic | Australia_Sina News

2003 Renault 10th 7th

2004 Renault 5th 3rd

2005 Renault 13th 3rd

2006 Renault 3rd 1st

2007 McLaren 2º 2º

2008 Renault 11th 4th

2009 Renault 10th 5th

2010 Ferrari 3º 4º

2011 Ferrari 5º 4º

2012 Ferrari 12º 5º

2013 Ferrari 5º 2º

2014 Ferrari 5º 4º

2016 McLaren 11th Retirement

2017 McLaren 12th Retirement

2018 McLaren 10º 5º

2022 Alpine 10º 17º

You may also like

Cycling spring classics: Ronde to Roubaix: Degenkolb’s love...

Napoli-Milan first round, to Maradona for the Scudetto...

Abdu scored 23+15 and Clemmons scored 24 points....

Alleged corruption: Barcelona referee affair – UEFA opens...

Miami Open 2023: Sorana Cirstea stuns Aryna Sabalenka...

“Pizza & Pommes” – the new podcast with...

Indonesia doesn’t want Israel, Fifa takes away the...

Victory for world champions Argentina: Messi scores 800th...

Check out top MLB prospects’ reactions to making...

National team: No rainbow color armband at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy