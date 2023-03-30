The Asturian pilot has only managed to win once at the Melbourne circuit

He did it in 2006 when he was a Renault driver. Besides, he has never reached pole position there.

This weekend Formula 1 arrives in Australia, the historic circuit of the Formula 1 calendar, and in which The Grand Circus drivers who have won the most times have been Michael Schumacher (4 wins), followed by Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel (3).

It is not a test that Fernando Alonso is exceptionally good at, as he has only managed to win it once behind the wheel of the Renault in 2006. In spite of everything, the Asturian pilot adds, apart from the victory of that year, four more podiums: with the same brand in 2004 (3rd) and 2005 (3rd), with McLaren in 2007 (2nd) and with Ferrari in 2007 (2nd). In his last participation last year he finished seventeenth with the Alpine that gave him so many headaches.

Alonso, however, has never reached pole position in Australia. The closest he got was in 2007, when he signed a second place on the grid. As a counterpart, it can be said that it is a special Grand Prix for ‘Magic’, because it was there that it made its debut in Formula 1 in 2001 with Minardi signing a meritorious twelfth place with a car that was a horse cart after starting nineteenth at the start.

ALONSO’S SHARES IN AUSTRALIA

Year Team Starting position Race result

2001 Minardi 19º 12º

2003 Renault 10th 7th

2004 Renault 5th 3rd

2005 Renault 13th 3rd

2006 Renault 3rd 1st

2007 McLaren 2º 2º

2008 Renault 11th 4th

2009 Renault 10th 5th

2010 Ferrari 3º 4º

2011 Ferrari 5º 4º

2012 Ferrari 12º 5º

2013 Ferrari 5º 2º

2014 Ferrari 5º 4º

2016 McLaren 11th Retirement

2017 McLaren 12th Retirement

2018 McLaren 10º 5º

2022 Alpine 10º 17º