The Asturian pilot has only managed to win once at the Melbourne circuit
He did it in 2006 when he was a Renault driver. Besides, he has never reached pole position there.
This weekend Formula 1 arrives in Australia, the historic circuit of the Formula 1 calendar, and in which The Grand Circus drivers who have won the most times have been Michael Schumacher (4 wins), followed by Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel (3).
It is not a test that Fernando Alonso is exceptionally good at, as he has only managed to win it once behind the wheel of the Renault in 2006. In spite of everything, the Asturian pilot adds, apart from the victory of that year, four more podiums: with the same brand in 2004 (3rd) and 2005 (3rd), with McLaren in 2007 (2nd) and with Ferrari in 2007 (2nd). In his last participation last year he finished seventeenth with the Alpine that gave him so many headaches.
Alonso, however, has never reached pole position in Australia. The closest he got was in 2007, when he signed a second place on the grid. As a counterpart, it can be said that it is a special Grand Prix for ‘Magic’, because it was there that it made its debut in Formula 1 in 2001 with Minardi signing a meritorious twelfth place with a car that was a horse cart after starting nineteenth at the start.
ALONSO’S SHARES IN AUSTRALIA
Year Team Starting position Race result
2001 Minardi 19º 12º
2003 Renault 10th 7th
2004 Renault 5th 3rd
2005 Renault 13th 3rd
2006 Renault 3rd 1st
2007 McLaren 2º 2º
2008 Renault 11th 4th
2009 Renault 10th 5th
2010 Ferrari 3º 4º
2011 Ferrari 5º 4º
2012 Ferrari 12º 5º
2013 Ferrari 5º 2º
2014 Ferrari 5º 4º
2016 McLaren 11th Retirement
2017 McLaren 12th Retirement
2018 McLaren 10º 5º
2022 Alpine 10º 17º