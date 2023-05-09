Home » How is Oliver Bierhoff? The answer surprises
How is Oliver Bierhoff? The answer surprises

Kyou probably know. You leaf through the internet, read a little here, a little there. If you scroll through the pages like this, you will reliably come across strange permanent advertising pages. The worst, because they waste the most time, are those that only have one purpose: to generate as many clicks as possible with endless sequels.

If you click on it, you will find yourself in a dump of text and images. But then again, it’s not that bad. There is a German version of the website for those interested in sports and other things sttorrie.com – and I would like to claim that no expert, no matter how great, knows what you sometimes learn there.

Do not you believe? Then let’s take an example: we happily scroll down into the depths of our site, and there it is, the latest from sttorrie.com: “Famous celebrities and how they are doing now!” Who wouldn’t care.

Click on it and lo and behold, something worth knowing: Oliver Bierhoff! How is he? And who is that anyway? Sttorrie doesn’t owe an answer. “The young striker,” we read, “was born in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe in 1968 and was 1.80 meters tall.”

Surprising for connoisseurs

That was largely unknown. 1.80 meters tall at birth, which is of course an ideal prerequisite for an athletic career. So it’s not surprising what sttorrie.com also has to report: “Bierhoff had an impressive physique and a level of strength that was well above that of a typical academy graduate.” Now we don’t know any typical academy graduates, but that they with Bierhoff cannot keep up in terms of strength seems logical to us.

