Kyou probably know. You leaf through the internet, read a little here, a little there. If you scroll through the pages like this, you will reliably come across strange permanent advertising pages. The worst, because they waste the most time, are those that only have one purpose: to generate as many clicks as possible with endless sequels.

If you click on it, you will find yourself in a dump of text and images. But then again, it’s not that bad. There is a German version of the website for those interested in sports and other things sttorrie.com – and I would like to claim that no expert, no matter how great, knows what you sometimes learn there.

Do not you believe? Then let’s take an example: we happily scroll down into the depths of our site, and there it is, the latest from sttorrie.com: “Famous celebrities and how they are doing now!” Who wouldn’t care.

Click on it and lo and behold, something worth knowing: Oliver Bierhoff! How is he? And who is that anyway? Sttorrie doesn’t owe an answer. “The young striker,” we read, “was born in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe in 1968 and was 1.80 meters tall.”

Surprising for connoisseurs

That was largely unknown. 1.80 meters tall at birth, which is of course an ideal prerequisite for an athletic career. So it’s not surprising what sttorrie.com also has to report: “Bierhoff had an impressive physique and a level of strength that was well above that of a typical academy graduate.” Now we don’t know any typical academy graduates, but that they with Bierhoff cannot keep up in terms of strength seems logical to us.

What has become of him now, apart from scoring the golden goal at the 1996 European Championships with his impressive physique? Sttorrie.com knows. “Bierhoff is now the business manager of the German men’s national team.” That comes as a surprise, even for those who know the scene, since it was previously assumed that Bierhoff resigned from La team after they failed miserably again in 2022 at the World Cup.

Apparently, however, he continues to work in secret for the national team, which may explain their still deplorable overall condition. We couldn’t find out whether Jogi Löw was still working in the background, we looked for him on sttorrie.com, but gave up after hours of continuous clicking.

So we remember Bierhoff’s concluding Sttorrie appraisal with joy, to which there is nothing to add. “While the game is full of more brilliant or attractive forwards, few can claim to have been as prolific, tireless or popular as he is.”