How is refs’ blunder judged during a penalty farce in Anderlecht-Genk: ‘forgot to look at it’ or ‘not paid attention to’?

KRC Genk

Even after the Professional Referee Department (PRD) hearing in Tubize on Friday about the match between Anderlecht and KRC Genk and the associated penalty fuss, both clubs maintain their position. Genk wants the match to be replayed, Anderlecht wants to leave it that way.

Valerie Van Avermaet/Marnik Geukens

Today at 7:03 PM

First a flashback to December 23. During Anderlecht-KRC Genk, Heynen kicks a penalty kick within the reach of home goalkeeper Schmeichel when the score is 0-0. Visitor Sor scores on the rebound. After an interpellation by VAR Jan Boterberg, ref Nathan Verboomen decides that the penalty must be retaken. But VAR intervenes again and recommends an indirect free kick for Anderlecht, because Sor would have entered the penalty area too early.

The wrong decision, because in addition to the Genk player, some home players had also caught up too early and in such a case the penalty must be retaken. KRC Genk therefore filed a complaint and wants the match to be replayed, the Limburgers will continue to support this even after the PRD hearing. “We believe this is an incorrect application of the regulations,” responds Jochem Martens, Genk’s legal counsel. “It was a friendly dialogue with the referees. They have confirmed that they first misinterpreted the regulations based on Sor’s position. They also confirmed that they forgot to look at the situation of Anderlecht’s players. Unfortunately we forgot that, they literally said that. In our opinion, this is an incorrect application of the regulations.”

At Anderlecht they see it differently. “I am quite convinced that this is an error of assessment and not a misinterpretation or ignorance of the regulations,” said Anderlecht lawyer Walter Damen. “The referees themselves admit that they did not take the Anderlecht players into account. They have focused on the incoming player Sor. It was never said that Anderlecht’s coming-in players didn’t play a role, they just didn’t pay attention to it. That does not mean that they do not know the regulations. If we think that is a mistake, we can stop the competition because then we will have to replay almost 50 games this season.”

According to our information, referee Nathan Verboomen asked whether, in addition to Genk player Sor, Anderlecht players also entered the box too early – this was the case with Yari Verschaeren and Mario Stroeykens – but he did not receive an answer to his question from the VAR. The names of Verschaeren and Stroeykens have never been mentioned in VAR communication. At that moment, the VAR was still wondering whether the goal was scored or not and also looked through the regulations to be completely sure of the correct rules.

The PRD’s final decision is expected as soon as possible – perhaps not on Friday. If the PRD believes that it is a human error, the clubs can still appeal to the BAS. Something Genk will probably not fail to do. If the PRD decides that there is an incorrect application of the regulations, the case must be brought before the Disciplinary Council for Professional Football and it is an option to replay the match if the error has profoundly affected the course of the game. ‘.

Club Brugge also filed a complaint with the PRD after Igor Thiago’s disallowed goal against KV Mechelen due to unjustified offside in mid-December. The reason for that complaint: Club does not agree with the PRD’s opinion that a “human error has been made”, but believes that there has been “a professional-technical error”. In the second case, replaying the match is possible. That complaint was also handled by the PRD on Friday and more news is expected about this as soon as possible.