Stefano Tacconi is better, but his son Andrea confesses on social media that these have been difficult days for the former Juventus and national team goalkeeper. “They were days of apprehension for us, because Covid hit dad. Luckily we got over that too great!” wrote Andrea Tacconi on social media. Among the many comments in support of the former Juventus player: “The tough guys don’t give up”.

“Progress small but goals remain big”

The young Tacconi, who is not a footballer but works as a model and wearer, constantly updates the fans on the conditions of his father Stefano. “Dad is continuing with the rehabilitation, the progress is small but the objectives remain great, among many, that of bringing him closer to us in the short term(located in Alexandria, ndr) the road is still long and full of pitfalls, but together we will win”. He wrote in February on his profile Instagram.

Illness on April 23 and hospitalization

Il April 23, 2022 the former full defender of Juventus and the national team had felt ill in Asti, where he was for a charity event, just together with his son. Since then he has been followed by doctors for months after thecerebral hemorrhage from ruptured aneurysm. Juventus champion he is in rehab in the Borsalino Center in Alessandria from 14 June 2022.