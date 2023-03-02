Of Salvatore Riggio

He remains hospitalized at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. unfortunately it is really impossible to believe that Daniele Scardina can go back to boxing

At the Humanitas hospital, the first night after the head operation, for Daniele Scardina, passed without particular problems. The conditions of King Toretto, who fell ill on the afternoon of February 28 in the gym Fit Square in Buccinasco at the gates of Milan, remain stable, albeit in a decidedly serious situation.

I’m there to watch over Daniele’s hospitalization parents and brother John, who had convinced him years ago to move in with him in Miami, USA. They are the only ones allowed to visit him in the intensive care unit. The surgery was successful, they removed all the blood and everything was clean. The problem now is patience, all that remains is to pray and hope, the story of Salvatore Cherchi, manager of Scardina together with his brother Alessandro. Meanwhile he is trying to reconstruct what happened before the illness. In a video, Daniele can be seen joking, laughing and trying a vacuum, a training without opponents and then he would have started to feel a very strong pain in his ear and in his right leg, which would have led him to collapse. The cause? A subdural hematoma in the brain. In essence, the hemorrhage would have been caused by a rupture of the bridging veins of the cerebral surface. Breaking that would not however be attributable to the blows exchanged in training. Therefore, from the first investigations, there appear to be no elements that could suggest a cause other than that of a sudden health problem that occurred for reasons not yet known and therefore no dossier for culpable injuries has been opened. See also Green Pass as in France, Italy takes care of it. Sileri: "Do immediately like Macron"

Many friends of Scardina are guarding the Humanitas hospital these days and there are many messages of solidarity from friends and colleagues. One of the first was that of ex-girlfriend Diletta Leotta: Forza Dani. Even Milly Carlucci, ten-year hostess of Dancing with the Stars, the Rai Uno broadcast in which Scardina participated in 2020, did not want to miss her moral support through Twitter: Come on Daniele, we are all with you. Fight like you know how!!!.

Now the only thing that matters the life of King Toretto. The debut, which will never be played, in the light heavyweight that was scheduled at the Allianz Cloud in Milan on March 24 against the Belgian Cedric Spera takes a back seat. He would return to the ring after his loss to De Carolis on May 13 of last year. really impossible to believe, unfortunately, that Scardina can go back to boxing. After an injury like that he’d never be fit to put boxing gloves back on, but when he’s fighting for his life, that all fades into the background.