How Kim Huybrechts still rises in the world rankings despite a disappointing World Cup darts, and Michael Smith was already number 1 before the tournament

Anyone who doesn’t know much about darts will drown relatively quickly between the numbers of the Order of Merit. There are even more than one. But more about that later. The most important list and the one that determines the seeds at the World Cup, that is the Order of Merit which looks back two years in time.

This means that the prize money (in British pounds) that darts players have won over the past 24 months is taken into account. So at the last two World Cups, two World Matchplays, two UK Opens, sixty Players Championships… Based on that, this was the top ten at the start of the World Cup, with Dimitri Van den Bergh at 15, Kim Huybrechts at 31 and Mike De Decker at 37.

1. Michael Smith – 1271.25

2. Michael van Gerwen – 1107.25

3. Luke Humphries – 1045.5

4. Peter Wright- 996.25

5. Gerwyn Price – 662.25

6. Nathan Aspinall – 647.5

7. Danny Noppert – 537.75

8. Rob Cross – 525.5

9. Jonny Clayton – 490

10. Damon Heta – 468.25

…

15. Dimitri Van den Bergh – 408

31. Kim Huybrechts – 196.75

37. Mike De Decker – 139

Under pressure

At the start of the World Cup, as with every tournament, the prize money earned two years ago disappears. That is why the darts world often talks about ‘defending’ prize money, by analogy with tennis. With a weaker performance compared to two years ago, the total amount earned drops, and that naturally creates pressure.

“It is easy to criticize from behind your computer or mobile phone, but come and do it yourself. Go and be under pressure on that podium, defend your title at the Match Play… You have to defend your place, your money, otherwise you will drop in the world rankings. That sometimes makes me so angry,” said Evi Loyaerts, Dimitri Van den Bergh’s fiancée, in an earlier interview.

At this World Championship, ‘The DreamMaker’ had a second round to defend, Kim Huybrechts a third round. Van den Bergh has not lost any money and remains stable, while The Hurricane has lost some pounds but is still making progress. The reason? Callan Rydz could not match his quarter-final from two years ago and was eliminated in the second round. Result: two places back for the Brit.

But the man who perhaps had to swallow the most was Peter Wright. The Scot saw his 2022 world title disappear from the world rankings. And he also went out in the second round. Result: Wright dropped in the world rankings from 4 to 7 and later even to 8. There was also a new number one from the start as Michael van Gerwen jumped over Michael Smith. The Dutchman had to forfeit the third round two years ago due to corona and therefore had little money to defend, while ‘Bully Boy’ reached the final at the time. Even more striking: Nathan Aspinall already went out in round two, but wins two places.

At the start of the quarter-finals this is the top ten:

1. Michael van Gerwen – 1132.25 (+1)

2. Michael Smith – 1106.25 (-1)

3. Luke Humphries – 1045.5 (-)

4. Nathan Aspinall – 637.5 (+2)

5. Gerwyn Price – 637.25 (-)

6. Rob Cross – 540.5 (+2)

7. Danny Noppert – 527.75 (-)

8. Peter Wright- 511.25 (-4)

9. Jonny Clayton – 490 (-)

10. Dave Chisnall – 489.5 (+1)

…

15. Dimitri Van den Bergh – 408 (-)

30. Kim Huybrechts – 186.75 (+1)

38. Mike De Decker – 139 (-1)

Another one that took a serious hit: James Wade. The Englishman played the semi-finals two years ago and was already eliminated in the second round. Good for a fall from 13th to 19th place on the Order of Merit. The numbers also turn seriously red for Alan Soutar (-10), Vincent van der Voort (-10), Mervin King (-22), Ian White (-8) and Martijn Kleermaker (-19).

There were big leaps forward for Scott Williams (+17), Boris Krcmar (+11), Matt Campbell (+10), Jim Williams (+8) and Ricky Evans (+8), among others. And of course Luke Littler (+92), but also Berry van Peer (+29) and Richard Veenstra (+9).

Pro Tour OoM

This year, 31 players also lost their so-called ‘tour card’, the two-year entry ticket to the Pro Tour. That is the highest level in darts. Anyone who is no longer in the top 64 after two years will suffer that fate. Including two Belgians: Brian Raman and Mario Vandenbogaerde. If the latter had won his match in the first round, he would probably have kept his tour card.

As mentioned earlier, there is a second Order of Merit and that is also important. 96 darts players qualified for the World Championship: the top 32 of the biennial world rankings, 32 international qualifiers and the top 32 of the Pro Tour Order of Merit. That is the world ranking of the past twelve months, which resets to zero every year. In this way, Vandenbogaerde and De Decker were allowed to go to the World Cup. This list is also often used for placement for other top tournaments.

