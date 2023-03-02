Home Sports How long does it take for Social Security to grant a retirement pension in 2023?
How long does it take for Social Security to grant a retirement pension in 2023?

How long does it take for Social Security to grant a retirement pension in 2023?

“The average term is 19 days”, but the maximum is 90

Everything depends on the procedures: the necessary documentation in each case and the accumulated files

When requesting a retirement pensionone of the most repeated questions is… How long does it take to grant the Social Security benefit? However, there are many retirees who depend on this pension to be able to make ends meet and who want to know the amount as soon as possible.

However, the most important thing you should know about this matter is that there is no fixed period: Yes, there are maximum deadlines, but each case can take more or less depending on personal conditions.

The maximum period for granting the retirement pension in 2023

Social Security is required by law to respect certain deadlines; You can consult them on their website, but as a summary, the maximum term to approve a retirement pension is 90 days. However, the aforementioned body also clarifies that “the average term is 19 days“, a much less alarming figure that can be applied to most cases.

In reality, each case is a world; There are retirement pensions that are very simple to calculate, while others are somewhat more complex.. The same thing happens with widow’s pensions, which in case of receiving benefits from abroad, the period can be extended much longer than stipulated. However, The maximum term of 90 days to approve a retirement pension is below the 130 working days that are required to grant a permanent disability.

