Losing weight can be frustrating when you want to see results quickly and inevitably one wonders how long it takes to lose weight. The first thing to say, very clearly, is an inconvenient truth: losing weight fast is impossible. Unless you undergo drastic and unhealthy diets that only result in the yo-yo effect. That is, gain weight again and just as quickly. Because the other inconvenient truth is that to really lose weight, in a stable and structural way, it takes time. A lot of time and a lot of effort. And it’s a matter of lifestyle rather than diet.

However, considering various completely personal parameters, and some objective scientific results, it is possible to make a rough estimate of how many kg you can lose per week and how long it takes to get to your ideal weight. Which, it should be said, is not so much the number you see on the scale but a set of personal and individual factors that also affect body composition, lean and fat mass, water retention and much more.

That said, if you’re wondering how weight loss happens, what factors influence it, how much weight you should lose per week, and whether it’s possible to speed up weight loss, continue reading this article, but first remember that the first step is always to consult a dietician or a doctor to get individual professional advice before embarking on a weight loss programme.

How does weight loss happen?

Weight loss is a mathematical fact. To lose weight it is necessary maintain a constant calorie deficit. That is, the calories eaten minus those burned must give a negative result. When you burn more calories than you consumeIndeed, the body draws on the energy reserves stored in the adipose tissue. Conversely, when you eat more calories than your body needs, you start to gain weight.

Calorie expenditure—that is, the exact number of calories you burn each day—is made up of three main components.

The first is named Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR). It consists of Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) – the minimum number of calories the body needs to maintain normal bodily functions, such as breathing and pumping blood – and low-effort daily activitiessuch as eating, walking for short periods (e.g. to the bathroom), working while sitting at a desk, etc.

The second component is named Diet Induced Thermogenesis (TEF): The additional energy required to digest, absorb and use the nutrients consumed. TEF increases with larger meals, with carbohydrates and proteins, and with low-fat, plant-based diets.

The third component is named Thermal Effect of Activity (TEA), which is the number of calories burned during exercise. TEA can also include non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), which is the amount of energy expended during light activities, such as fiddling, cooking, and grocery shopping.

Not, all foods and drinks add to your daily calorie count and it’s interesting to learn how calories are calculated, since that’s how energy intake is tracked. At the same time, it’s worth pointing out a couple of myths surrounding energy expenditure and weight loss.

Many believe that Eating smaller, more frequent meals can improve your chances of losing the extra pounds, for example. But while it is true that for some this approach is useful for regulating appetite, as the scientists point out, there is not enough evidence to say that the frequency of meals is linked to calorie consumption.

Another misconception is that intellectual work can increase energy expenditure. Unfortunately, thinking doesn’t burn calories.

This, in a nutshell, is the mechanism that influences weight loss and can determine how long it takes to lose weight.

Factors affecting weight loss

Why then there are numerous factors that influence weight loss. And they are individual factors.

The age

The sex

Activity level

Hydration level

Genetics

The sleep

Lo stress

Gut health

The hormones

How much weight should you lose per week?

How long does it take for lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way? Secondo il Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should aim for fairly steady weight loss, around one to two pounds per week, because this way they are more likely to maintain the weight in the long term. However, scientists question this statement. A study published in The Lancet journal showed that the rate of weight loss did not appear to influence the percentage of weight regained within 144 weeks.

Another study, published in the journal Obesity, found that, in people with similar total weight loss, the rate at which weight was lost did not affect the number of pounds gained back afterwards. However, those who were prescribed the lowest calorie diet lost the most muscle mass.

Dieticians still advise to take a step-by-step approach, as it promotes a healthier attitude towards food and is less likely to cause side effects.

If you want to keep results in the future, it is It is advisable to focus on slow but healthy weight loss, in which one to two kilos are lost per week. While this path is slow, continuing it will make it easier to develop healthy eating habits, making it less likely that you will gain weight again, and most importantly, it is much healthier than rapid weight loss.

