When exercise becomes a habit it is easier to maintain a good condition. But an injury, even a slight illness or even life’s commitments can interrupt our workouts, or force us to do them in fits and starts. And then the inevitable question: In how many days do you lose fitness?

Covid, with all the limitations it entailed, was also excellent observatory for sports scientists to understand how many days it takes to lose physical shape.

Already a 1984 study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology: Respiratory, Environmental and Exercise Physiology had found that when endurance athletes stop training, their VO2 max drops by 7% in the first 21 days of inactivity. That is, often cardiovascular endurance is the first to be compromised.

In a study carried out just during the pandemic and published on Frontiers in Physiology the researchers found that it takes less than 2 weeks to see VO2Max decreasei.e. the heart’s ability to pump blood to the tissues, along with other parameters such as plasma volume and the amount of lipopotreins in the blood, the ability to use glucose for energy.

If these data can (rightly) scare, there is at least 2 good news: the first is that the decline continues for up to 2 months and then stabilizes; the second is that 3 months after the interruption of training, the athletes still have a VO2Max higher than that of people who have never trained.

Loss of strength

When thinking about how long it takes to lose fitness, you need to consider strength as well as endurance.

The good news is that muscle strength can last longer during the break.

According to a 2000 study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, young athletes accustomed to weight training lost only 8% of their strength after 31 weeks of inactivity; older people had lost 14% of their strength during the same period. Most of the loss of strength occurred between 12 and 31 weeks.

So, once you build a foundation of strength, it stays stable longer. According to a 2011 study published in Clinical Physiology and Functional Imaging, beginners who took a 3-week break in the middle of a 15-week bench press program maintained similar metrics as athletes who trained the entire time. .

Fitness remains over time

The fact that fitness remains over time should be there first motivation for an active lifestyle. Once a foundation of strength and resistance has been built, these in fact remain with us in a stable enough way to allow us even breaks without anxiety or breakdowns. In fact, when you undergo regular resistance training, the physiology of muscle cells is permanently modified, even if you stop exercising for long periods of time. And the same goes for the recovery of strength and muscle fiber size after a long break from the gym.

This also applies to general fitness, although of course each person is different and has specific characteristics. However, in general, the longer and more consistently you train, the less impact a break will have.

If they want to minimize losses of fitness during a more or less forced or forced breakaccording to the American College of Sports Medicine it is possible to maintain the level of strength, endurance, performance and health benefits even with just one session a week of moderate-to-intense intensity exercise, or with small and short “boosters” when possible , for example doing stairs, push-ups or other bodyweight exercises even at home, using the bike for daily errands, going for a walk and so on.

